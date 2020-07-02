Elite 11: Pro Day Video Gallery

MURFREESBORO, Ten. -- The Elite 11 Finals competition is in the books as some of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021 went through three distinct workouts this week in the Nashville area.

On the second day, camp counselors like Justin Fields (above) set the tone with pro day workout scripts that were to be followed by all 20 competitors.

The SI All-American staff filmed each and every throw from the Tuesday workout. Below you will find the full Elite 11 Pro Day script from each contestant and will find out why we scored the pro day the way in which we did.

Full Pro Day rankings here

Jay Allen - Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll - Committed to Florida baseball

Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.) - Committed to Florida State

Tyler Buchner - La Jolla (Calif.) Helix - Committed to Notre Dame

Dematrius Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore - Committed to Auburn

Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - Committed to Florida

Kyron Drones - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek - Committed to Baylor

Grayson James - Plano (Texas) John Paul II - Uncommitted

Maddox Kopp - Houston (Texas) St. Thomas - Uncommitted

Tyler Macon - East St. Louis (Ill.) - Committed to Missouri

Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park - Committed to North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - Committed to Michigan

Kyle McCord - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep - Committed to Ohio State

Behren Morton - Eastland (Texas) - Committed to Texas Tech

Miller Moss - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei - Committed to USC

Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus - Committed to LSU

Kaidon Salter - Cedar Hill (Texas) - Committed to Tennessee

Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite - Committed to Oregon

Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian - Committed to Georgia

Christian Veilleux - Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School - Committed to Penn State

Caleb Williams - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS - Uncommitted

