Elite 11: Pro Day Video Gallery

MURFREESBORO, Ten. -- The Elite 11 Finals competition is in the books as some of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021 went through three distinct workouts this week in the Nashville area.
On the second day, camp counselors like Justin Fields (above) set the tone with pro day workout scripts that were to be followed by all 20 competitors.
The SI All-American staff filmed each and every throw from the Tuesday workout. Below you will find the full Elite 11 Pro Day script from each contestant and will find out why we scored the pro day the way in which we did.
Jay Allen - Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll - Committed to Florida baseball
Luke Altmyer - Starkville (Miss.) - Committed to Florida State
Tyler Buchner - La Jolla (Calif.) Helix - Committed to Notre Dame
Dematrius Davis - Houston (Texas) North Shore - Committed to Auburn
Carlos Del Rio - Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - Committed to Florida
Kyron Drones - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek - Committed to Baylor
Grayson James - Plano (Texas) John Paul II - Uncommitted
Maddox Kopp - Houston (Texas) St. Thomas - Uncommitted
Tyler Macon - East St. Louis (Ill.) - Committed to Missouri
Drake Maye - Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park - Committed to North Carolina
J.J. McCarthy - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - Committed to Michigan
Kyle McCord - Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep - Committed to Ohio State
Behren Morton - Eastland (Texas) - Committed to Texas Tech
Miller Moss - Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei - Committed to USC
Garrett Nussmeier - Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus - Committed to LSU
Kaidon Salter - Cedar Hill (Texas) - Committed to Tennessee
Ty Thompson - Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite - Committed to Oregon
Brock Vandagriff - Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian - Committed to Georgia
Christian Veilleux - Potomac (Md.) The Bullis School - Committed to Penn State
Caleb Williams - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga College HS - Uncommitted
