SI All-American: Honorable Mention Interior Defensive Line Prospects

As SI All-American details a deep dive into the college football recruiting class of 2021, by position, the trench prospects took center stage early this week.

After sorting through the elite interior defenders nationally, SIAA released its top 10 prospects ahead of the 2020 season on Tuesday. It's the ninth of 14 positions to be ranked over the next several weeks. The tail-end of the discussion featured candidates with the resume to contend for spots in either top 10.

These are the prospects right on the edge of the ranking, or honorable mention, listed alphabetically.

Tunmise Adeleye, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-foot-3, 265 pounds

Considering Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Texas A & M and others

A Texas native who recommitted from Ohio State Tuesday, Adeleye has spent most of his career on the edges. However, his weight has fluctuated between 245-265 pounds, which could make him destined to grow into an interior defensive lineman. If so, Adeleye has traits of a classic 3-technique, gap-penetrating tackle who lives in the backfield. He flashes heavy hands, aided by his accurate punch and ability to set the edge at the point to play the run. Adeleye likes to use a swim/arm-over as a pass-rusher and has some ability to quickly clear his hips at entry points before attacking passers. As we mentioned before, he could e stay on the edge in college, however we anticipate some periodic sub-packages to feature Adeleye as an interior rusher, at the least.

Monkell Goodwine, Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy

6-foot-4, 265 pounds

Considering LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A & M, Tennessee and Oklahoma

Goodwine is capable at end or tackle, as well as on the edges where he spends most of his current time at. However, he flashes quickness and athleticism that could aid him to developing into a playmaking interior defensive lineman on the collegiate level. Goodwine has a fair longarm in his pass-rush toolbox, along with an upfield sell-inside slip. He also flashes snap quickness to jump on top of blockers and quickly reduce ground. The Maryland native can work as a left end in a traditional base 4-3 alignment, or as a 5-technique interior lineman in a 3-man front due to his length. As he continues to work on various facets of his game, Goodwine has a chance to blossom at the next level.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney (S.C.) High School

6-foot-5, 298 pounds

Considering South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State

Ingram-Dawkins has experience lining up in several alignments across the front. From 2i, 3, 4i and even 0-technique settings, he’s proven to be an effective player on tape. The South Carolina native has good upper-body strength to toss, throw and shed blocks to get himself clean to hunt the run. He can punch, peek and find the ball quickly versus downhill runs. A power-rusher, Ingram-Dawkins flashes a fair club to land on the tricep of an offensive lineman before squeezing with force to the quarterback. At this point, we feel he fits best as a 4i/5-technique defensive end in a defensive structure with 2-gap responsibilities.

Taizse Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College

6-foot-2, 275 pounds

Committed to Maryland

Johnson has a squatty frame that makes him a tough target for offensive guards to beat with leverage. He plays to his stout and study frame, often showing quick double-team reads and good anchor strength in the trenches. The Maryland commit can play in a 1-gap or 2-gap defensive structure, as he can man a single A-gap and attack with solid snap quickness. What really impressed us was some of the reps Johnson had in the game last season versus Philadelphia (Penn.) St. Joseph’s. In a game that featured several college prospects, Johnson made his presence felt in the defensive trenches, showing strength at the point, shed ability and short-area quickness. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley could indeed have a slightly overlooked gem in Johnson.

Albert Regis, La Porte (Texas) High School

6-foot-1, 300 pounds

Considering Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Minnesota and others

Among the more interesting prospects in this class, Regis actually has good tape as an H-Tight End. He is a very athletic prospect with a thick lower half and has good ball skills and hands. The Texan has experience in the defensive trenches mainly as a 5-technique and some 0-technique reps as well. He is capable of landing a solid punch, shedding and using athleticism and speed to hunt the run. Regis is scheme versatile, as we can see him as a new-age nose tackle in odd fronts or as a 3-technique in over/under fronts as well. Yet, it also wouldn’t be shocking if a college team liked him as an H. He offers a college defensive coordinator several possibilities to deploy multiple fronts.

Jay Toia, Simi Valley (Calif.) Grace Brethren

6-foot-3, 325 pounds

Committed to USC

While Toia has some experience playing as an end in a base 3-4 alignment, he projects best as an interior 0/1-technique defensive tackle. With his stout frame and large trunk, the California native has the ability to anchor and make a mess versus the run. There’s also ability to use power to shed, as Toia can toss and throw centers and guards to get clean. He may not produce elite numbers as a pass-rusher, but he can affect the rush by pushing the pocket from the interior front, as middle-pressure is among the things many quarterbacks will tell you that bothers them the most. Look for Toia to become a stalwart in the middle of the defensive front at USC, with most of his work coming on early downs.

More from SI All-American

Top 10 TE-H | Top 10 TE-Y

Top 10 Running Backs | Honorable Mention

Top 10 Wide Receivers | WRs on the Bubble

Top 10 Slot Receivers | Slots on the Bubble

Top 10 Offensive Tackles | OTs on the Bubble

Top 10 Interior OL | Interior OL on the Bubble



Top 10 Quarterbacks | QBs on the Top 10 Bubble

SIAA Candidates by State | by College Program

Caleb Williams Named No. 1 Overall Prospect

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.