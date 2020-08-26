SI.com
SI99: Prospects by the Numbers

John Garcia, Jr.

This week has been a big build up for SI All-American, leading up to Monday's release of the inaugural SI99.

It's the SIAA look at the top 99 football prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. The best of the best. 

Within the group, there were some basic trends covered in the release itself, from the states most well represented (Florida, Texas, California, Georgia represented more than half of the SI99) to college football programs most dominant within (Ohio State had 10 commitments on the list).

Lets dive deeper into the numbers within the SI99. 

By SIAA Projected Position:

Offensive Prospects: 49

Defensive Prospects: 50

Offensive Skill Position Prospects: 40

Offensive Line Prospects: 9

Defensive Skill Position Prospects: 27

Defensive Line Prospects: 22

Quarterback - 11

Running Back - 7

Slot Receiver - 5

Wide Receiver - 10

Tight End - H - 4

Tight End - Y - 3

Interior Offensive Line - 3

Offensive Tackle - 6

Interior Defensive Line - 10

Edge - 12

Linebacker - 10

Cornerback - 7

Safety - 6

Nickel - 5

Body Composition:

Prospects 6-feet or Taller: 87, tallest being Amarius Mims (6'7'')

Prospects Under 6-feet Tall: 12, shortest being Armoni Goodwin, Amari Daniels (5'8'')

Prospects Over 300 pounds: 6

Prospects Under 300 pounds: 93

College Commitment Breakdown:

Total Prospects Committed (as of 8/26): 75

Total Prospects Uncommitted (as of 8/26): 24

ACC: 16 commitments, led by Clemson’s 6

Big Ten: 17 commitments, led by Ohio State’s 10

Big 12: 7 commitments, led by Oklahoma's 4

Pac-12: 7 commitments, led by USC, Washington and Oregon’s 2 each

SEC: 27 commitments, led by Alabama’s 8

Group of 5 Conference: 1 (QB Preston Stone, SMU commitment)

Geography:

States with the Most SI99 Members: Florida (16), Texas (14), California/Georgia (9), North Carolina, Washington, Pennsylvania (6)

States Playing High School Football This Fall (as of 8/26): 63

States Not Playing High School Football This Fall (as of 8/26): 36

