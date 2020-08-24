SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI99 Includes Multiple OU Commits, Targets

John. E. Hoover

The Preseason SI99 is out, and Oklahoma’s class of 2021 is very well represented.

The Sooners have four prospects on the initial SI99, including No. 1 overall Caleb Williams, the Washington D.C. quarterback who committed to Oklahoma on Independence Day and just hosted some 16 recruits in Norman at his Sooner Summit.

  • Mario Williams Jr., SI All-American’s top slot receiver prospect in the nation, comes in at No. 23. The Plant City, FL, product gave his verbal pledge to the Sooners on May 15.
  • Cornerback Latrell McCutchin is No. 73 on the SI99. The Austin native was previously committed to Alabama but gave OU his commitment on July 4. He's SIAA's No. 5 cornerback.
  • Wide receiver Cody Jackson of Richmond, TX, is at No. 91. Jackson, who attended Sooner Summit, committed to Oklahoma on April 14. He's the No. 9 receiver in the nation, according to SIAA.

Oklahoma is still in pursuit of several other uncommitted prospects on the SI99.

  • Garland, TX, running back Camar Wheaton — widely considered to be leaning toward OU, especially after attending Sooner Summit — is the No. 2 running back and is No. 9 overall.
  • Steilacoom, WA, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is the top wideout and is ranked No. 10 overall.
  • Birmingham, AL, defensive end Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams is ranked No. 54.
  • Fairfax, VA, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who also attended Sooner Summit, comes in at No. 61.

A handful of other SI All-American candidates have the Sooners on their latest list of schools.

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each — slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point — two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

Here is the Preseason SI99 (with hyperlinks, hometown, high school and college choice):

  1. QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
  2. DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
  3. DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
  4. IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- undecided
  5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
  6. LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- undecided
  7. DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
  8. RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
  9. RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- undecided
  10. WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- undecided
  11. OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
  12. IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
  13. OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- undecided
  14. CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  15. QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
  16. IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
  17. LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. -- undecided
  18. DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
  19. S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
  20. IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
  21. WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
  22. DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
  23. SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
  24. QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. -- Michigan
  25. IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
  26. LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- LSU
  27. LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Tennessee
  28. RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
  29. QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
  30. IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- undecided
  31. IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
  32. WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- undecided
  33. QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
  34. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
  35. S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
  36. IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- undecided
  37. CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) -- Texas
  38. QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  39. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
  40. LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
  41. S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
  42. SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
  43. CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- undecided
  44. TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dam
  45. TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- undecided
  46. WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) -- Alabama
  47. OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- undecided
  48. DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Georgia
  49. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- undecided
  50. LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
  51. TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
  52. RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
  53. NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
  54. DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- undecided
  55. QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
  56. WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
  57. QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
  58. DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- Michigan
  59. WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
  60. NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Texas
  61. OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- undecided
  62. LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
  63. WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
  64. TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Tennessee
  65. SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  66. IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
  67. WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
  68. OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
  69. DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
  70. RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- undecided
  71. DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
  72. S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
  73. CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
  74. WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
  75. IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
  76. DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
  77. S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  78. IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
  79. CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
  80. S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- undecided
  81. QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
  82. RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- LSU
  83. NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
  84. LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
  85. CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. -- Arizona State
  86. QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
  87. IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) --Alabama
  88. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
  89. DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) -- LSU
  90. NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) -- undecided
  91. WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) -- Oklahoma
  92. IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
  93. QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
  94. TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) -- Tennessee
  95. TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) -- undecided
  96. NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) -- Minneosta
  97. RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- Auburn
  98. IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) -- Alabama
  99. WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- Michigan
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Speed D, Year 2

Oklahoma Sooners expect even more improvement on defense in Year 2 under Alex Grinch

John. E. Hoover

Preview: The Caleb Williams Interview

Oklahoma Sooners QB commit Caleb Williams describes the trust he has with Lincoln Riley

John. E. Hoover

Sooners CB commit Latrell McCutchin makes SIAA Top 10

Latrell McCutchin was previously committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide

John. E. Hoover

Made, not born: Caleb Williams' ridiculous work ethic and winning mentality

Oklahoma Sooners QB commit talks Sooner Summit, bond with Lincoln Riley, his flawless football memory, and his legendary competitive spirit

Parker Thune

EXCLUSIVE: Full photo gallery from Sooner Summit dinner

Over a dozen Oklahoma commits and targets gathered Saturday night for dinner, capping off the weekend's festivities

Parker Thune

by

newellgh

Why Oklahoma is opting in

After RB Kennedy Brooks opted out of the 2020 college season, OU players and coaches reaffirmed why they've decided to play

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 16, Terence Newman

Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Terence Newman terrorized Big 12 Conference, then became an NFL mainstay with Dallas Cowboys

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 17, Jeremy Maclin

Missouri Tigers all-purpose threat Jeremy Maclin was one of the most dynamic talents in NCAA history

John. E. Hoover

“Crazy athlete” Kelvin Gilliam follows teammate’s lead, pledges to Sooners

Four-star defensive lineman teases more DMV-area commits on the way, says Oklahoma “is going to build a place that is home for us”

Parker Thune

Saturday's notes from Sooner Summit, including full list of participants

Five-star QB and Oklahoma commit Caleb Williams headlines a list of twelve elite recruits in Norman for the weekend

Parker Thune