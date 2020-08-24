The Preseason SI99 is out, and Oklahoma’s class of 2021 is very well represented.

The Sooners have four prospects on the initial SI99, including No. 1 overall Caleb Williams, the Washington D.C. quarterback who committed to Oklahoma on Independence Day and just hosted some 16 recruits in Norman at his Sooner Summit.

Mario Williams Jr ., SI All-American’s top slot receiver prospect in the nation, comes in at No. 23. The Plant City, FL, product gave his verbal pledge to the Sooners on May 15.

Cornerback Latrell McCutchin is No. 73 on the SI99. The Austin native was previously committed to Alabama but gave OU his commitment on July 4. He's SIAA's No. 5 cornerback.

Wide receiver Cody Jackson of Richmond, TX, is at No. 91. Jackson, who attended Sooner Summit, committed to Oklahoma on April 14. He's the No. 9 receiver in the nation, according to SIAA.

Oklahoma is still in pursuit of several other uncommitted prospects on the SI99.

Garland, TX, running back Camar Wheaton — widely considered to be leaning toward OU, especially after attending Sooner Summit — is the No. 2 running back and is No. 9 overall.

Steilacoom, WA, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is the top wideout and is ranked No. 10 overall.

Birmingham, AL, defensive end Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams is ranked No. 54.

Fairfax, VA, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who also attended Sooner Summit, comes in at No. 61.

A handful of other SI All-American candidates have the Sooners on their latest list of schools.

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each — slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point — two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

Here is the Preseason SI99 (with hyperlinks, hometown, high school and college choice):