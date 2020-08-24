SI99 Includes Multiple OU Commits, Targets
John. E. Hoover
The Preseason SI99 is out, and Oklahoma’s class of 2021 is very well represented.
The Sooners have four prospects on the initial SI99, including No. 1 overall Caleb Williams, the Washington D.C. quarterback who committed to Oklahoma on Independence Day and just hosted some 16 recruits in Norman at his Sooner Summit.
- Mario Williams Jr., SI All-American’s top slot receiver prospect in the nation, comes in at No. 23. The Plant City, FL, product gave his verbal pledge to the Sooners on May 15.
- Cornerback Latrell McCutchin is No. 73 on the SI99. The Austin native was previously committed to Alabama but gave OU his commitment on July 4. He's SIAA's No. 5 cornerback.
- Wide receiver Cody Jackson of Richmond, TX, is at No. 91. Jackson, who attended Sooner Summit, committed to Oklahoma on April 14. He's the No. 9 receiver in the nation, according to SIAA.
Oklahoma is still in pursuit of several other uncommitted prospects on the SI99.
- Garland, TX, running back Camar Wheaton — widely considered to be leaning toward OU, especially after attending Sooner Summit — is the No. 2 running back and is No. 9 overall.
- Steilacoom, WA, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is the top wideout and is ranked No. 10 overall.
- Birmingham, AL, defensive end Jeremiah “Scooby” Williams is ranked No. 54.
- Fairfax, VA, offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who also attended Sooner Summit, comes in at No. 61.
A handful of other SI All-American candidates have the Sooners on their latest list of schools.
“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” said SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each — slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.
“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point — two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”
Here is the Preseason SI99 (with hyperlinks, hometown, high school and college choice):
- QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
- DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
- DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
- IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- undecided
- OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
- LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- undecided
- DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
- RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
- RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- undecided
- WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- undecided
- OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
- IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
- OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- undecided
- CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
- IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
- LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. -- undecided
- DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
- S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
- IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
- WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
- DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
- SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
- QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. -- Michigan
- IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
- LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- LSU
- LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Tennessee
- RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
- QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
- IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- undecided
- IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
- WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- undecided
- QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
- LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
- S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
- IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- undecided
- CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) -- Texas
- QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
- LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
- S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
- SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
- CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- undecided
- TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dam
- TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- undecided
- WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) -- Alabama
- OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- undecided
- DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Georgia
- CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- undecided
- LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
- TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
- RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
- NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
- DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- undecided
- QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
- WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
- QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
- DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- Michigan
- WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
- NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Texas
- OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- undecided
- LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
- WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
- TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Tennessee
- SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
- WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
- OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
- DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
- RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- undecided
- DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
- S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
- CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
- WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
- IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
- DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
- S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
- CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
- S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- undecided
- QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
- RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- LSU
- NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
- LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
- CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. -- Arizona State
- QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
- IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) --Alabama
- LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
- DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) -- LSU
- NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) -- undecided
- WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) -- Oklahoma
- IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
- QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
- TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) -- Tennessee
- TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) -- undecided
- NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) -- Minneosta
- RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- Auburn
- IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) -- Alabama
- WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- Michigan