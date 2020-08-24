Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99
Tyler Martin
On Monday morning, Sports Illustrated All-American released its inaugural SI99 rankings, highlighting the 99 best high school football prospects in the country in the 2021 cycle.
As one would expect, the list is littered with University of Alabama commitments. The Crimson Tide finished behind only Ohio State (10) for most pledges on the SI99 with eight.
“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. said. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.
“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”
The eight future Crimson Tide players include offensive linemen Tommy and James Brockermeyer, JC Latham, defensive linemen Damon Payne and Monkell Goodwine, wide receivers Jacorey Brooks and Christian Leary, and defensive end Dallas Turner.
There is also a few uncommitted players like cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry, defensive linemen Tyreak Sapp, J.T. Tuimoloau, Maason Smith, and Korey Foreman, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, linebacker Xavian Sorey, and safety Terrion Arnold who made the cut and are still considering Alabama as their college destination.
As it stands now, there is currently over 1,000 SI All-American candidates, and that list will be trimmed to 250 finalists in the coming months and, then eventually, a Postseason SI99 will be announced, which is where the 25 first-team SI All-Americans will be selected from.
Each player is listed below with a hyperlink to his full evaluation and highlights:
- QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
- DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
- DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
- IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- undecided
- OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
- LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- undecided
- DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
- RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
- RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- undecided
- WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- undecided
- OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
- IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
- OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- undecided
- CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
- IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
- LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. -- undecided
- DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
- S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
- IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
- WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
- DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
- SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
- QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. -- Michigan
- IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
- LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- LSU
- LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Tennessee
- RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
- QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
- IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- undecided
- IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
- WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- undecided
- QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
- LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
- S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
- IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- undecided
- CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) -- Texas
- QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
- LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
- S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
- SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
- CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- undecided
- TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dame
- TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- undecided
- WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) -- Alabama
- OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- undecided
- DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Georgia
- CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- undecided
- LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
- TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
- RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
- NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
- DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- undecided
- QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
- WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
- QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
- DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- Michigan
- WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
- NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Texas
- OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- undecided
- LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
- WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
- TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Tennessee
- SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
- IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
- WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
- OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
- DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
- RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- undecided
- DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
- S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
- CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
- WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
- IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
- DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
- S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
- IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
- CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
- S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- undecided
- QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
- RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- LSU
- NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
- LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
- CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. -- Arizona State
- QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
- IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) -- Alabama
- LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
- DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) -- LSU
- NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) -- undecided
- WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) -- Oklahoma
- IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
- QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
- TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) -- Tennessee
- TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) -- undecided
- NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) -- Minneosta
- RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- Auburn
- IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) -- Alabama
- WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- Michigan