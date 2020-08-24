Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99

On Monday morning, Sports Illustrated All-American released its inaugural SI99 rankings, highlighting the 99 best high school football prospects in the country in the 2021 cycle.

As one would expect, the list is littered with University of Alabama commitments. The Crimson Tide finished behind only Ohio State (10) for most pledges on the SI99 with eight.

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. said. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

The eight future Crimson Tide players include offensive linemen Tommy and James Brockermeyer, JC Latham, defensive linemen Damon Payne and Monkell Goodwine, wide receivers Jacorey Brooks and Christian Leary, and defensive end Dallas Turner.

There is also a few uncommitted players like cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry, defensive linemen Tyreak Sapp, J.T. Tuimoloau, Maason Smith, and Korey Foreman, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, linebacker Xavian Sorey, and safety Terrion Arnold who made the cut and are still considering Alabama as their college destination.

As it stands now, there is currently over 1,000 SI All-American candidates, and that list will be trimmed to 250 finalists in the coming months and, then eventually, a Postseason SI99 will be announced, which is where the 25 first-team SI All-Americans will be selected from.

Each player is listed below with a hyperlink to his full evaluation and highlights: