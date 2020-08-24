SI.com
Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99

Tyler Martin

On Monday morning, Sports Illustrated All-American released its inaugural SI99 rankings, highlighting the 99 best high school football prospects in the country in the 2021 cycle.

As one would expect, the list is littered with University of Alabama commitments. The Crimson Tide finished behind only Ohio State (10) for most pledges on the SI99 with eight. 

“Our ranking of the top 99 reflects where the game of football is going,” SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. said. “We’ve refined position groups. We’ve eliminated the outside linebacker position, because those guys in today’s game are more edge rushers, and added the nickel position. We’ve broken receivers and tight ends into two groups each -- slot and wide receivers, and traditional (Y) and hybrid (H) tight ends.

“But one part of the game that hasn’t changed is the focus on protecting and destroying the quarterback. Our top five players illustrate the point -- two are defensive ends and one an offensive tackle.”

The eight future Crimson Tide players include offensive linemen Tommy and James Brockermeyer, JC Latham, defensive linemen Damon Payne and Monkell Goodwine, wide receivers Jacorey Brooks and Christian Leary, and defensive end Dallas Turner. 

There is also a few uncommitted players like cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry, defensive linemen Tyreak Sapp, J.T. Tuimoloau, Maason Smith, and Korey Foreman, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, linebacker Xavian Sorey, and safety Terrion Arnold who made the cut and are still considering Alabama as their college destination.

As it stands now, there is currently over 1,000 SI All-American candidates, and that list will be trimmed to 250 finalists in the coming months and, then eventually, a Postseason SI99 will be announced, which is where the 25 first-team SI All-Americans will be selected from. 

Each player is listed below with a hyperlink to his full evaluation and highlights: 

  1. QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) -- Oklahoma
  2. DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) -- undecided
  3. DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North) -- Ohio State
  4. IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) -- undecided
  5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) -- Alabama
  6. LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) -- undecided
  7. DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) -- Maryland
  8. RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. -- Ohio State
  9. RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) -- undecided
  10. WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. -- undecided
  11. OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) -- Alabama
  12. IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. -- Alabama
  13. OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) -- undecided
  14. CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  15. QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) -- Georgia
  16. IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) -- undecided
  17. LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. -- undecided
  18. DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) -- Tennessee
  19. S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) -- Miami
  20. IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Miami
  21. WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) -- Clemson
  22. DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. -- North Carolina
  23. SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. -- Oklahoma
  24. QB J.J. McCarthy / was La Grange Park, Ill./Nazareth Academy; now IMG in Bradenton, Fla. -- Michigan
  25. IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) -- Clemson
  26. LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- LSU
  27. LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) -- Tennessee
  28. RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) -- Clemson
  29. QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) -- Oregon
  30. IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) -- undecided
  31. IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) -- Ohio State
  32. WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) -- undecided
  33. QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) -- North Carolina
  34. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Clemson
  35. S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. -- Georgia
  36. IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) -- undecided
  37. CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) -- Texas
  38. QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  39. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) -- Ohio State
  40. LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Clemson
  41. S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) -- undecided
  42. SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) -- Alabama
  43. CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) -- undecided
  44. TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) -- Notre Dame
  45. TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) -- undecided
  46. WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) -- Alabama
  47. OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah -- undecided
  48. DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) -- Georgia
  49. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) -- undecided
  50. LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) -- USC
  51. TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. -- Georgia
  52. RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) -- Ohio State
  53. NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) -- Ohio State
  54. DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) -- undecided
  55. QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) -- Notre Dame
  56. WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas -- Texas Tech
  57. QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) -- Ohio State
  58. DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) -- Michigan
  59. WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) -- Oregon
  60. NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) -- Texas
  61. OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) -- undecided
  62. LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio -- Ohio State
  63. WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) -- undecided
  64. TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) -- Tennessee
  65. SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Washington
  66. IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) -- Notre Dame
  67. WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) -- Michigan
  68. OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. -- Notre Dame
  69. DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) -- Alabama
  70. RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) -- undecided
  71. DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) -- Clemson
  72. S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) -- Auburn
  73. CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) -- Oklahoma
  74. WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. -- undecided
  75. IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) -- Auburn
  76. DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) -- Florida
  77. S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) -- Florida
  78. IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio -- Ohio State
  79. CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) -- Ohio State
  80. S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) -- undecided
  81. QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- USC
  82. RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas -- LSU
  83. NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) -- Minnesota
  84. LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) -- Louisville
  85. CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. -- Arizona State
  86. QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) -- SMU
  87. IDL Monkell Goodwine / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) -- Alabama
  88. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) -- Georgia
  89. DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) -- LSU
  90. NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) -- undecided
  91. WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) -- Oklahoma
  92. IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) -- Pitt
  93. QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) -- Texas A&M
  94. TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) -- Tennessee
  95. TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) -- undecided
  96. NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) -- Minneosta
  97. RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) -- Auburn
  98. IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) -- Alabama
  99. WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) -- Michigan
