The New SI99: If Only UW Can Take Full Advantage of Recruiting's Most Elite List

Ninety-nine names.

Six from Washington state.

Two in the top 10.

Both considering the University of Washington.

Two others on the list pledged to the Huskies.

Football is booming in this corner of the country, even when postponed by a pandemic.

Great ones are growing up here, as Sports Illustrated All-American's new Preseason SI99 for the Class of 2021 showcases.

There's never been anything quite like a recruiting breakdown this detailed. The players are hot-linked to bios, SI analysis and video highlights.

That's 99 names, not 100.

One fewer than other lists, to make it stand out.

All Sports Illustrated All-Americans.

Compiled by an SI team headed up by noted national experts John Garcia and Edwin Weathersby. Their national story can be found here.

The No. 2-rated player in the nation by SI99 is Eastside Catholic High School's J.T. Tuimoloau, the superlative tight end, wanted by everyone from coast to coast, including Washington.

At No. 10 is Emeka Egbuka, the wide receiver from Steilacoom High School, and another player with unlimited college choices, among them the Huskies.

"The Pacific Northwest, especially Washington, has been a fairly overlooked frontier on the recruiting trail, however, college football coaches understand that it contains prospects and the quality of competition is far better than people realize from a national perspective," Weathersby said. "You can go all the way back to Reggie Williams in 2001, to Craig Chambers to Jonathan Stewart to Foster Sarell as elite national prospects from Washington."

The Huskies have commitments from a pair of SI99 selections, both Kennedy Catholic High School stalwarts, in quarterback Sam Huard, ranked No. 38, and slot receiver Jabez Tinae, at No. 65.

Put three or four of those aforementioned players together at the college level, for even a limited amount of time depending on their NFL interests, and UW football could be headed for a renaissance. As the photo shows, Egbuka and Huard know each other well.

Rounding out the state elite are Lincoln High linebacker Julien Simon, at No. 50, and Kennedy Catholic linebacker Jaraye Williams, headed to USC and Louisville, respectively.

"The six players from the state within SI 99 all project as quality starters on a college roster, with J.T. and Emeka being the best in the country at their respective positions," Weatherby said. "Huard, Jabez, Simon and Jaraye also rank highly in superlatives amongst their position groups, as well."

The preseason SI99 (with each name hotlinked to the player bio, SI analysis and video highlights) is as follows, with college verbal commitment noted:

