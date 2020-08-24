SI.com
The New SI99: If Only UW Can Take Full Advantage of Recruiting's Most Elite List

Dan Raley

Ninety-nine names.

Six from Washington state. 

Two in the top 10.

Both considering the University of Washington. 

Two others on the list pledged to the Huskies.

Football is booming in this corner of the country, even when postponed by a pandemic.

Great ones are growing up here, as Sports Illustrated All-American's new Preseason SI99 for the Class of 2021 showcases. 

There's never been anything quite like a recruiting breakdown this detailed. The players are hot-linked to bios, SI analysis and video highlights. 

That's 99 names, not 100. 

One fewer than other lists, to make it stand out.

All Sports Illustrated All-Americans.

Compiled by an SI team headed up by noted national experts John Garcia and Edwin Weathersby. Their national story can be found here. 

The No. 2-rated player in the nation by SI99 is Eastside Catholic High School's J.T. Tuimoloau, the superlative tight end, wanted by everyone from coast to coast, including Washington.

At No. 10 is Emeka Egbuka, the wide receiver from Steilacoom High School, and another player with unlimited college choices, among them the Huskies. 

"The Pacific Northwest, especially Washington, has been a fairly overlooked frontier on the recruiting trail, however, college football coaches understand that it contains prospects and the quality of competition is far better than people realize from a national perspective," Weathersby said. "You can go all the way back to Reggie Williams in 2001, to Craig Chambers to Jonathan Stewart to Foster Sarell as elite national prospects from Washington."

The Huskies have commitments from a pair of SI99 selections, both Kennedy Catholic High School stalwarts, in quarterback Sam Huard, ranked No. 38, and slot receiver Jabez Tinae, at No. 65. 

Put three or four of those aforementioned players together at the college level, for even a limited amount of time depending on their NFL interests, and UW football could be headed for a renaissance. As the photo shows, Egbuka and Huard know each other well.

Rounding out the state elite are Lincoln High linebacker Julien Simon, at No. 50, and Kennedy Catholic linebacker Jaraye Williams, headed to USC and Louisville, respectively.

"The six players from the state within SI 99 all project as quality starters on a college roster, with J.T. and Emeka being the best in the country at their respective positions," Weatherby said. "Huard, Jabez, Simon and Jaraye also rank highly in superlatives amongst their position groups, as well."

The preseason SI99 (with each name hotlinked to the player bio, SI analysis and video highlights) is as follows, with college verbal commitment noted:

  1. QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga)  Oklahoma
  2. DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic)  undecided
  3. DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North)  Ohio State
  4. IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial)  undecided
  5. OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal)  Alabama
  6. LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County)  undecided
  7. DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard)  Maryland
  8. RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va.  Ohio State
  9. RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial)  undecided
  10. WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash.  undecided
  11. OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)  Alabama
  12. IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich.  Alabama
  13. OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County)  undecided
  14. CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto)  Florida
  15. QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian)  Georgia
  16. IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic)  undecided
  17. LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla.  undecided
  18. DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley)  Tennessee
  19. S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage)  Miami
  20. IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto)  Miami
  21. WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)  Clemson
  22. DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C.  North Carolina
  23. SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla.  Oklahoma
  24. QB J.J. McCarthy / La Grange Pk, Ill./Naz. Academy; IMG, Bradenton, Fla.  Michigan
  25. IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)  Clemson
  26. LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)  LSU
  27. LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern)  Tennessee
  28. RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington)  Clemson
  29. QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite)  Oregon
  30. IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor)  undecided
  31. IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal)  Ohio State
  32. WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph)  undecided
  33. QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park)  North Carolina
  34. LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep)  Clemson
  35. S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga.  Georgia
  36. IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne)  undecided
  37. CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball)  Texas
  38. QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic)  Washington
  39. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep)  Ohio State
  40. LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) — Clemson
  41. S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II)  undecided
  42. SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater)  Alabama
  43. CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake)  undecided
  44. TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County)  Notre Dame
  45. TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central)  undecided
  46. WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)  Alabama
  47. OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah  undecided
  48. DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast)  Georgia
  49. CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley)  undecided
  50. LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) — USC
  51. TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif.  Georgia
  52. RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough)  Ohio State
  53. NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)  Ohio State
  54. DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay)  undecided
  55. QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix)  Notre Dame
  56. WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas  Texas Tech
  57. QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep)  Ohio State
  58. DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro)  Michigan
  59. WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo)  Oregon
  60. NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan)  Texas
  61. OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary)  undecided
  62. LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio  Ohio State
  63. WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) — undecided
  64. TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County)  Tennessee
  65. SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic)  Washington
  66. IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran)  Notre Dame
  67. WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West)  Michigan
  68. OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind.  Notre Dame
  69. DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)  Alabama
  70. RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central)  undecided
  71. DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy)  Clemson
  72. S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School)  Auburn
  73. CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson)  Oklahoma
  74. WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La.  undecided
  75. IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount)  Auburn
  76. DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas)  Florida
  77. S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto)  Florida
  78. IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio  Ohio State
  79. CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit)  Ohio State
  80. S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway)  undecided
  81. QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)  USC
  82. RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas  LSU
  83. NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge)  Minnesota
  84. LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic)  Louisville
  85. CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va.  Arizona State
  86. QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal)  SMU
  87. IDL Monkell Goodwine / Ft Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy)  Alabama
  88. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy)  Georgia
  89. DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)  LSU
  90. NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy)  undecided
  91. WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) — Oklahoma
  92. IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic)  Pitt
  93. QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer)  Texas A&M
  94. TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding)  Tennessee
  95. TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian)  undecided
  96. NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) — Minnesota
  97. RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)  Auburn
  98. IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal)  Alabama
  99. WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)  Michigan

