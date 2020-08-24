The New SI99: If Only UW Can Take Full Advantage of Recruiting's Most Elite List
Dan Raley
Ninety-nine names.
Six from Washington state.
Two in the top 10.
Both considering the University of Washington.
Two others on the list pledged to the Huskies.
Football is booming in this corner of the country, even when postponed by a pandemic.
Great ones are growing up here, as Sports Illustrated All-American's new Preseason SI99 for the Class of 2021 showcases.
There's never been anything quite like a recruiting breakdown this detailed. The players are hot-linked to bios, SI analysis and video highlights.
That's 99 names, not 100.
One fewer than other lists, to make it stand out.
All Sports Illustrated All-Americans.
Compiled by an SI team headed up by noted national experts John Garcia and Edwin Weathersby. Their national story can be found here.
The No. 2-rated player in the nation by SI99 is Eastside Catholic High School's J.T. Tuimoloau, the superlative tight end, wanted by everyone from coast to coast, including Washington.
At No. 10 is Emeka Egbuka, the wide receiver from Steilacoom High School, and another player with unlimited college choices, among them the Huskies.
"The Pacific Northwest, especially Washington, has been a fairly overlooked frontier on the recruiting trail, however, college football coaches understand that it contains prospects and the quality of competition is far better than people realize from a national perspective," Weathersby said. "You can go all the way back to Reggie Williams in 2001, to Craig Chambers to Jonathan Stewart to Foster Sarell as elite national prospects from Washington."
The Huskies have commitments from a pair of SI99 selections, both Kennedy Catholic High School stalwarts, in quarterback Sam Huard, ranked No. 38, and slot receiver Jabez Tinae, at No. 65.
Put three or four of those aforementioned players together at the college level, for even a limited amount of time depending on their NFL interests, and UW football could be headed for a renaissance. As the photo shows, Egbuka and Huard know each other well.
Rounding out the state elite are Lincoln High linebacker Julien Simon, at No. 50, and Kennedy Catholic linebacker Jaraye Williams, headed to USC and Louisville, respectively.
"The six players from the state within SI 99 all project as quality starters on a college roster, with J.T. and Emeka being the best in the country at their respective positions," Weatherby said. "Huard, Jabez, Simon and Jaraye also rank highly in superlatives amongst their position groups, as well."
The preseason SI99 (with each name hotlinked to the player bio, SI analysis and video highlights) is as follows, with college verbal commitment noted:
- QB Caleb Williams / Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga) — Oklahoma
- DE J.T. Tuimoloau / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) — undecided
- DE Jack Sawyer / Pickerigton, Ohio (Pickerington North) — Ohio State
- IDL Korey Foreman / Corona, Calif. (Centennial) — undecided
- OT Tommy Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal) — Alabama
- LB Smael Mondon / Dallas, Ga. (Paulding County) — undecided
- DE Demeioun Robinson / Gaithersburg, Md. (Quince Orchard) — Maryland
- RB TreVeyon Henderson / Hopewell, Va. — Ohio State
- RB Camar Wheaton / Garland, Texas (Lakeview Centennial) — undecided
- WR Emeka Egbuka / Steilacoom, Wash. — undecided
- OT J.C. Latham / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) — Alabama
- IDL Damon Payne / Belleville, Mich. — Alabama
- OT Amarius Mims / Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County) — undecided
- CB Jason Marshall / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) — Florida
- QB Brock Vandagriff / Bogart, Ga. (Prince Avenue Christian) — Georgia
- IDL Tywone Malone / Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic) — undecided
- LB Xavian Sorey / Graceville, Fla. — undecided
- DE Dylan Brooks / Roanoke, Ala. (Handley) — Tennessee
- S James Williams / Plantation, Fla. (Heritage) — Miami
- IDL Leonard Taylor / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) — Miami
- WR Beaux Collins / Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco) — Clemson
- DE Keeshawn Silver / Rocky Mount, N.C. — North Carolina
- SLOT Mario Williams Jr. / Plant City, Fla. — Oklahoma
- QB J.J. McCarthy / La Grange Pk, Ill./Naz. Academy; IMG, Bradenton, Fla. — Michigan
- IDL Payton Page / Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) — Clemson
- LB Raesjon Davis / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) — LSU
- LB Terence Lewis / Miami, Fla. (Northwestern) — Tennessee
- RB Will Shipley / Matthews, N.C. (Weddington) — Clemson
- QB Ty Thompson / Gilbert, Ariz. (Mesquite) — Oregon
- IOL Bruce Foster / Katy, Texas (Taylor) — undecided
- IOL Donovan Jackson / Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal) — Ohio State
- WR Dont’e Thornton / Baltimore, Md. (Mount St. Joseph) — undecided
- QB Drake Maye / Charlotte, N.C. (Myers Park) — North Carolina
- LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) — Clemson
- S David Daniel / Woodstock, Ga. — Georgia
- IDL Maason Smith / Houma, La. (Terrebonne) — undecided
- CB Ishmael Ibraheem Dallas, Texas (Justin F. Kimball) — Texas
- QB Sam Huard / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) — Washington
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep) — Ohio State
- LB Barrett Carter Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) — Clemson
- S Terrion Arnold / Tallahassee, Fla. (St. John Paul II) — undecided
- SLOT Christian Leary / Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater) — Alabama
- CB Nathaniel Wiggins / Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake) — undecided
- TE-Y Cane Berrong / Hartwell, Ga. (Hart County) — Notre Dame
- TE-H Thomas Fidone Jr. / Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central) — undecided
- WR Jacorey Brooks / Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington) — Alabama
- OT Kingsley Suamataia / Orem, Utah — undecided
- DE Elijah Jeudy / Philadelphia, Pa. (Northeast) — Georgia
- CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry / Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley) — undecided
- LB Julien Simon / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln) — USC
- TE-H Brock Bowers / Napa, Calif. — Georgia
- RB Evan Pryor / Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough) — Ohio State
- NICKEL Jordan Hancock / Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett) — Ohio State
- DE Jeremiah Williams / Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsay) — undecided
- QB Tyler Buchner / La Mesa, Calif. (Helix) — Notre Dame
- WR Jerand Bradley / DeSoto, Texas — Texas Tech
- QB Kyle McCord / Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph's Prep) — Ohio State
- DE Quintin Somerville / Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro) — Michigan
- WR Troy Franklin / Atherton, Calif. (Menlo) — Oregon
- NICKEL Billy Bowman Jr. / Denton, Texas (Ryan) — Texas
- OT Tristan Leigh / Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary) — undecided
- LB Reid Carrico / Ironton, Ohio — Ohio State
- WR Destyn Pazon / New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr) — undecided
- TE-Y Hudson Wolfe / Savannah, Tenn. (Hardin County) — Tennessee
- SLOT Jabez Tinae / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) — Washington
- IDL Gabriel Rubio / Saint Peters, Mo. (Lutheran) — Notre Dame
- WR Xavier Worthy / Fresno, Calif. (Central West) — Michigan
- OT Blake Fisher / Avon, Ind. — Notre Dame
- DE Dallas Turner / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) — Alabama
- RB Amari Daniels / Miami, Fla. (Central) — undecided
- DE Zaire Patterson / Winston-Salem, N.C. (W-S Prep Academy) — Clemson
- S Ahmari Harvey / Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State Univ. School) — Auburn
- CB Latrell McCutchin /Austin, Texas (Lynden B. Johnson) — Oklahoma
- WR Brian Thomas / Walker, La. — undecided
- IDL Lee Hunter / Prichard, Ala. (Mattie T. Blount) — Auburn
- DE Tyreak Sapp / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Saint Thomas Aquinas) — Florida
- S Corey Collier Jr. / Miami, Fla. (Palmetto) — Florida
- IDL Mike Hall / Streetsboro, Ohio — Ohio State
- CB Jakailin Johnson / Creve Coeur, Mo. (De Smet Jesuit) — Ohio State
- S Derrick Davis Jr. Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway) — undecided
- QB Miller Moss / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) — USC
- RB JoJo Earle / Aledo, Texas — LSU
- NICKEL Steven Ortiz / Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge) — Minnesota
- LB Jaraye Williams / Burien, Wash. (Kennedy Catholic) — Louisville
- CB Isaiah Johnson / Bluefield, W.Va. — Arizona State
- QB Preston Stone / Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal) — SMU
- IDL Monkell Goodwine / Ft Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) — Alabama
- LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson / Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) — Georgia
- DE Landon Jackson / Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove) — LSU
- NICKEL Sage Ryan / Lafayette, Calif. (Christian Academy) — undecided
- WR Cody Jackson / Richmond, Texas (Foster) — Oklahoma
- IDL Elliot Donald / Pittsburgh, Pa. (Central Catholic) — Pitt
- QB Eli Stowers / Denton, Texas (John H. Guyer) — Texas A&M
- TE-H Miles Campbell / Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding) — Tennessee
- TE-H Michael Trigg / Seffner, Fla. (Seffner Christian) — undecided
- NICKEL Avante Dickerson / Omaha, Neb. (Westside) — Minnesota
- RB Armoni Goodwin / Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) — Auburn
- IOL James Brockermeyer / Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints' Episcopal) — Alabama
- WR Cristian Dixon / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) — Michigan
Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven
Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated
Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.