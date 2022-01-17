Off-Season Tracker: Tennessee Volunteers 2022 Roster Movement
The off-season is fully upon us as upperclassmen declare for the draft or announce returns to school, while elsewhere, the transfer portal continues to shape the landscape of college football. Day after day, new players enter the transfer portal while others find a new home. We take a look at all of Tennessee's off-season news here.
Outgoing Transfers (in order)
Quarterback Brian Maurer
- Entered transfer portal on August 19th
- Transferred to Stephen F. Austin
Running back Tee Hodge
- Entered transfer portal on August 29th
- Transferred to Indiana State
Running back Carlin Fils-Aime
- Entered Transfer Portal on September 24th
- Has yet to announce a destination
Quarterback Harrison Bailey
- Entered transfer portal on October 27th
- Has yet to announce a destination. Sources indicate Bailey's upcoming announcement could shock many.
Linebacker Morven Joseph
Running Back Tiyon Evans
Running Back Dee Beckwith
- Entered transfer portal on January 6th
- Has yet to announce a transfer destination. UAB has been the rumored favorite, according to sources.
Long snapper/Linebacker Will Albright
- Entered transfer portal on January 6th
- Has yet to announce a transfer destination
Wide Receiver Andison Coby
- Entered transfer portal on January 12th
- Has yet to announce a transfer destination
Offensive Tackle K'Rojhn Calbert
- Entered transfer portal on January 12th
- Announced a transfer to Eastern Kentucky to play for former Tennessee OL Coach Walt Wells
Running Back Fred Orr
- Entered transfer portal on January 12th
- Has yet to announce a transfer destination
Tight End Trinity Bell
- Entered transfer portal on January 13th
- Has yet to announce a transfer destination
Wide Receiver Kaemen Marley
- Entered transfer portal on January 14th but had not been with the team for a few weeks.
- Has yet to announce a transfer destination
Incoming Transfers (In order)
Offensive Tackle Gerald Mincey (Florida)
- entered transfer portal on November 29th
- Announced commitment to Tennessee on December 10th
Quarterback Navy Shuler (App State)
- Son of Tennessee Legend Heath Shuler entered the transfer portal on December 10th
- Announced commitment to Tennessee as PWO on December 19th
LB Jackson Hannah (Nebraska)
- Former in-state standout entered transfer portal on December 15th
- Did not make a public announcement but will transfer to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on, is officially active in Tennessee Student Directory.
Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)
- Wyoming's star wide receiver entered transfer portal on December 22nd
- Announced decision to transfer to Tennessee on January 8th. Will still make a final decision between Vols and Ole Miss in the coming days.
Tight-End Charlie Browder (UCF)
- Kingsport native entered transfer portal on December 29th
- Extensive relationship with Tennessee's staff led him back to the Volunteer State. He announced his decision on January 10th
Remaining Transfer Portal Targets
ATH Bru McCoy (USC)
- Entered transfer portal on January 13th
- One of the best two-way players in America coming out of high school
- Sources indicate mutual interest between both parties, but McCoy is expected to have several big-time suitors
Off-Season Announcements (In Order)
DB Alontae Taylor
QB Hendon Hooker
WR Cedric Tillman
OT Cade Mays
DB Trevon Flowers