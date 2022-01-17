Off-Season Tracker: Tennessee Volunteers 2022 Roster Movement

The off-season is fully upon us as upperclassmen declare for the draft or announce returns to school, while elsewhere, the transfer portal continues to shape the landscape of college football. Day after day, new players enter the transfer portal while others find a new home. We take a look at all of Tennessee's off-season news here.

Outgoing Transfers (in order)

Quarterback Brian Maurer

Entered transfer portal on August 19th

Transferred to Stephen F. Austin

Running back Tee Hodge

Entered transfer portal on August 29th

Transferred to Indiana State

Running back Carlin Fils-Aime

Entered Transfer Portal on September 24th

Has yet to announce a destination

Quarterback Harrison Bailey

Entered transfer portal on October 27th

Has yet to announce a destination. Sources indicate Bailey's upcoming announcement could shock many.

Linebacker Morven Joseph

Running Back Tiyon Evans

Running Back Dee Beckwith

Entered transfer portal on January 6th

Has yet to announce a transfer destination. UAB has been the rumored favorite, according to sources.

Long snapper/Linebacker Will Albright

Entered transfer portal on January 6th

Has yet to announce a transfer destination

Wide Receiver Andison Coby

Entered transfer portal on January 12th

Has yet to announce a transfer destination

Offensive Tackle K'Rojhn Calbert

Running Back Fred Orr

Entered transfer portal on January 12th

Has yet to announce a transfer destination

Tight End Trinity Bell

Entered transfer portal on January 13th

Has yet to announce a transfer destination

Wide Receiver Kaemen Marley

Entered transfer portal on January 14th but had not been with the team for a few weeks.

Has yet to announce a transfer destination

Incoming Transfers (In order)

Offensive Tackle Gerald Mincey (Florida)

entered transfer portal on November 29th

Announced commitment to Tennessee on December 10th

Quarterback Navy Shuler (App State)

Son of Tennessee Legend Heath Shuler entered the transfer portal on December 10th

Announced commitment to Tennessee as PWO on December 19th

LB Jackson Hannah (Nebraska)

Former in-state standout entered transfer portal on December 15th

Did not make a public announcement but will transfer to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on, is officially active in Tennessee Student Directory.

Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)

Wyoming's star wide receiver entered transfer portal on December 22nd

Announced decision to transfer to Tennessee on January 8th. Will still make a final decision between Vols and Ole Miss in the coming days.

Tight-End Charlie Browder (UCF)

Kingsport native entered transfer portal on December 29th

Extensive relationship with Tennessee's staff led him back to the Volunteer State. He announced his decision on January 10th

Remaining Transfer Portal Targets

ATH Bru McCoy (USC)

Entered transfer portal on January 13th

One of the best two-way players in America coming out of high school

Sources indicate mutual interest between both parties, but McCoy is expected to have several big-time suitors

Off-Season Announcements (In Order)

DB Alontae Taylor

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Cedric Tillman

OT Cade Mays

DB Trevon Flowers