Off-Season Tracker: Tennessee Volunteers 2022 Roster Movement

The off-season is fully upon us as upperclassmen declare for the draft or announce returns to school, while elsewhere, the transfer portal continues to shape the landscape of college football. Day after day, new players enter the transfer portal while others find a new home. We take a look at all of Tennessee's off-season news here.

Outgoing Transfers (in order)

Quarterback Brian Maurer

Running back Tee Hodge

Running back Carlin Fils-Aime

  • Entered Transfer Portal on September 24th
  • Has yet to announce a destination

Quarterback Harrison Bailey

Linebacker Morven Joseph

Running Back Tiyon Evans

Running Back Dee Beckwith

Long snapper/Linebacker Will Albright

Wide Receiver Andison Coby

Offensive Tackle K'Rojhn Calbert

Running Back Fred Orr

Tight End Trinity Bell

Wide Receiver Kaemen Marley

Incoming Transfers (In order)

Offensive Tackle Gerald Mincey (Florida)

Quarterback Navy Shuler (App State)

LB Jackson Hannah (Nebraska)

  • Former in-state standout entered transfer portal on December 15th
  • Did not make a public announcement but will transfer to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on, is officially active in Tennessee Student Directory.

Wide Receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming)

Tight-End Charlie Browder (UCF)

Remaining Transfer Portal Targets

ATH Bru McCoy (USC)

  • Entered transfer portal on January 13th
  • One of the best two-way players in America coming out of high school
  • Sources indicate mutual interest between both parties, but McCoy is expected to have several big-time suitors

Off-Season Announcements (In Order)

DB Alontae Taylor

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Cedric Tillman

OT Cade Mays

DB Trevon Flowers

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive back Trevon Flowers #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
