USC OLB Drake Jackson Shares Opinion on Clay Helton's New Job

Clay Helton was named the head coach of Georgia Southern University on November 2, just weeks after getting fired from USC.

2021 has been a rollercoaster ride for the USC Trojans.

It all started with the abrupt firing of USC head coach Clay Helton, on September 13 after a 42-28 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. Following week two, the Men of Troy proceeded to lose three 'win-able' matchups at home, and one in South Bend.

To make matters worse, the team will now be without top wide receiver Drake London [ankle fracture] for the rest of the 2021 season.

Adversity has certainly struck in Southern California, but junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson has decided to remain focused on what he can control. All Trojans caught up with the future NFL Draft prospect after Wednesday football practice, and discussed how he's navigated these past few months.

“Ever since I came in here my dad told me that you don’t come here for a coach," Jackson told All Trojans.

"You come here to play football, [and] you come here to get your education. So when things like this happen, it’s basically still the same. I came here to play football and do school. When things like this happen you just kinda got to ride with it, you can’t change it.”

Jackson came to USC back in spring of 2019 after graduating a semester early from high school. He started his college career under Helton, but their time together was cut short following an early firing.

Helton, has since moved on and was named the head coach of Georgia Southern University on November 2. Jackson expressed his excitement, for his former coach.



“I’m really happy for him you know. Just to see that he is somewhere else and still living out his dream as well."

Jackson declared 2021 as his 'money-year', with intentions to declare for the NFL Draft following his junior campaign. To date, the California native has accumulated 27 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception this year.

