Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 3-Star JUCO Product
While much the focus from Vanderbilt's week eight showdown with Missouri was on the flip potential of 5-Star Georgia commit Jared Curtis who was in attendance, Clark Lea and the Commodores' staff were also working to land other talented players in the 2026 cycle.
On Sunday, October 26, Vanderbilt did just that, adding 3-Star junior college prospect Michael Smith. He took to social media to share news of his commitment, saying in his post, "I want to thank God and everyone that helped me and continued to believe in me throughout this process. With that being said, Vanderbilt Football, I'm coming home."
Standing at 6-foot-6, 290 lbs., Smith is instantly one of the most physically impressive prospects in the class. He currently suits up for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and has split time between both the offensive and defensive lines.
He is ranked among other JUCO prospects as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He held offers from Liberty, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.
With the addition of Smith, Vanderbilt now holds 21 commitments in the 2026 class, three of which are fellow offensive linemen. While Lea and the staff may not have been able to land the biggest names in the class, the Commodores look to have assembled a strong group made up of underrated talents.
Vanderbilt is tied for the sixth most commitments in the 2026 class behind Georgia (29), Texas A&M (27), Tennessee (24), Alabama (23) and Mississippi State (22).
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)