Three Biggest Questions Virginia Tech Still Has To Answer Before Season Opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. — In 10 days, Virginia Tech football opens its season at Lane Stadium against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Here are what I think are the three biggest unanswered question as we inch closer and closer to Sept. 5's season opener:

No. 1: Who starts and who occupies key depth roles on the O-line and D-line?

For most of the roster, the questions are nonexistent except in regard to confirmation. At quarterback, it's exceedingly unlikely that anyone other than Ethan Grunkemeyer, the Penn State redshirt sophomore that totaled 1,339 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns in 2025, starts. The starting running back job will likely be Marcellous Hawkins', with Jeff Overton Jr. presumably operating as the No. 2 back.

The potential questions that have true meat may lie in the margins. Along the offensive line, the top six seem to be fairly set. Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner and Brody Meadows seem to be lock-ins at the interior, while Montavious Cunningham has shifted to the right tackle spot, his more natural position. At left tackle, however, things could get interesting. Ohio State transfer Justin Terry has worked out as a first-teamer at that spot, with Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland also in the mix. Howland has far more experience, having started five games for the Sooners, but both missed swathes of the spring due to injury.

That mystique applies as well to the defensive end room, where Aycen Stevens figures to be one of the starters after earning the Lunch Pail in the spring. The second starter, however, could be up in the air, with Samuel Okunlola, Javion Hilson, Mylachi Williams, Cortez Harris and Jason Abbey among those contending for reps. At D-tackle, Kemari Copeland and Elhadj Fall are the presumed starters.

There's also the running back and wide receiver battles for third-team reps, which I'll touch on more below:

No. 2: Who emerges as the third back behind Hawkins and Overton?

While the battle for the top-two running back slots appears to be closed, the fight for No. 3 does not. Head coach James Franklin specifically highlighted a growing battle for the third-team RB spot between redshirt sophomore Tyler Mason and true freshman Messiah Mickens.

Mason, a 5-foot-10, 212-pound prospect from Mount Airy, N.C., played in five games last season, logging 20 yards off three carries. In his Virginia Tech career, he's toted the ball 13 times for 59 total yards, and also recorded a receiving touchdown in 2025 against Old Dominion.

Mickens, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound back from Harrisburg, Pa., was the first unanimous our-star running back to sign with the Hokies since David Wilsomn in the 2009 class. In his juniro year, he compiled 1,214 rushing yards nad 21 rushing touchdowns, being named the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania.

"Those two guys are battling for the third back, and part of that battle is who's going to have the most significant role on special teams," Franklin said. "So, that's been an interesting battle. Mason's one of the most improved guys in our program from the time we got here; he's really improved since spring ball. It's really hard to evaluate a running back unless you're live; we've only done so much live work. But we got two guys that at least we have some game reps on. ... I think we'll have a chance to have three, possibly four backs, that could go in a game and play well enough to allow us to win."

No. 3: Who emerges as WR3?

Virginia Tech's top-2 wide receivers seem fairly set in (Hokie) stone. Ayden Greene is the top returner after a 516-yard, three-touchdown season with the Hokies in 2025, while Tech brought in Que'Sean Brown from Duke. Brown rolled up 846 yards and five touchdowns as a Blue Devil, and he figures to be the Hokies' slot starter.

Beyond that, however, there seems to be a fight for who emerges as the third guy — and one factor in that is how often they can get onto the field.

With Franklin's prior emphasis on tight ends while at Penn State, Virginia Tech may deploy 12-personnel packages at points, enabling it to mix and match between Luke Reynolds (257 yards last season at Penn State), Benji Gosnell (341 yards in 2024 at Virginia Tech), Ja'Ricous Hairston (room-high 112 receiving yards last season) and Harrison Saint Germain.

The question of who emerges as the third wideout, however, remains important since there being a third potent WR option benefits Que'Sean Brown and Greene by osmosis of less attention on them.

Marlion Jackson is the most experienced of those vying for the third starting spot. The Louisiana Tech transfer's accrued 753 yards over the last three seasons; last year, he hauled in 20 receptions for 370 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Penn State transfer Tyseer Denmark has also drawn some buzz. The former Nittany Lion compiled 45 yards in two years in Happy Valley. True freshman Davion "FatRat" Brown has also drawn mentions from coaches and players alike, with head coach James Franklin remarking that "the speed shows up on the field."

Beyond Jackson, Denmark and "FatRat" Brown, Takye Heath, Keylen "Brodie" Adams, Chanz Wiggins, Luke Stuewe and Jeff Exinor Jr. are some of the other players fighting for reps in a crowded room.