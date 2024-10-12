Mountaineers Now

Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Iowa State

Everything you need to know ahead of the Week 7 matchup between the Mountaineers and Cyclones.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU vs. Iowa State Gameday Guide
In this story:

Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.

Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Iowa State. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Iowa State

How to Watch + Listen to WVU vs. Iowa State

THE MATCHUP

Will West Virginia Find Success or Struggle vs. Iowa State's Top-10 Defense?

What Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell Said About West Virginia

West Virginia Could Get Huge Boost in Receiver Room This Week

Iowa State Will Be West Virginia's Biggest Big 12 Home Game Since 2018

PREDICTIONS

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Iowa State

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Iowa State

College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Iowa State

Phil Steele Predicts 'Down to the Wire' Finish Between West Virginia and Iowa State

ESPN's Matchup Predictor is Giving WVU a Chance to Upset No. 11 Iowa State

FEATURES

Big 12 Power Rankings for Week 7

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 7

WVU Covers Up Internal Distraction to Keep the Focus on the Main Thing

Incredible Stat Proves WVU Has One of the Nation's Most Balanced Offenses

WVU DC Jordan Lesley Made a Change and Will 'Never Go Back'

The Hidden X-Factor in WVU's Quest for the Big 12 Title in 2024

Local Miners React to WVU "Coal Rush" Jerseys

Rasheed Marshall Featured in WVU Coal Rush Video

West Virginia Coal Rush Jerseys Now Available at Team Shop

WVU Uncorked Jahiem White & the Run Game...Here's How They Did It

SHOWS

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Iowa State Preview + Prediction

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Iowa State

Between The Eers: Is WVU Built to Contend?

PRESS CONFERENCES

Jordan Lesley Iowa State Preview Press Conference

Chad Scott Iowa State Preview Press Conference

Jaheem Joseph Iowa State Preview Press Conference

CJ Donaldson Jr. Iowa State Preview Press Conference

Wyatt Milum Iowa State Preview Press Conference

