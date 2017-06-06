Ric Flair will fight all Warriors fans

The Cavs may be down 0-2 after two blowouts, but they still have one fan in their corner. "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair (according to his Instagram) injured his hand during a fight with a Warriors fan. Rumor has it that Flair is looking for the fan so he and The Four Horsemen can sneak attack him in a parking lot and break his arm.

Today in sexist minor league baseball theme nights

The Ogden Raptors, a short-season A ball affiliate of the Dodgers in Utah, announced plans for “Hourglass Appreciation Night” to be held on Aug. 11. This did not play well on social media and it looks like the whole night has been scrapped.

What is going on in Nebraska?

The organizers of a soccer tournament disqualified a team because one of the girls (age 8, by the way) looked too much like a boy. Seriously.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Courtesy of Melissa Emy Melissa Emy: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 18 Close expandIcon 1 18 Close

Not sure why I've never featured Melissa Emy before but better late than never, right? She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Mike Tyson goes off on Floyd Mayweather

"He can’t take his kids to school by himself."

Tebow Watch

He's still bad at baseball, but now he has a propaganda machine working for him.

Congrats, Horsey McHorseface

​Yes, that's the name of a real horse, who happened to win his first race over the weekend.

NYC can be hell sometimes

I am so, so, so, so, so, so happy I wasn't on this F train yesterday.

I like the Air Jordan logo

Which J.R. Smith tattoo is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/oWiXdtZHzU — SI Vault (@si_vault) June 5, 2017

Dale Murphy gets a restaurant

J.J. Watt thinks J.J. Watt is ranked too high

Even J.J. Watt thinks J.J. Watt is ranked too highly in the NFL's annual Top 100 https://t.co/siCTRqZqxl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2017

Odds & ends

I'm all for Rex and Rob Ryan joining the WWE ... Al Pacino will star as Joe Paterno in an upcoming biopic ... Lane Kiffin offered a scholarship to a seventh grade quarterback ... The Seahawks are confusing everyone these days ... Did you know LeBron James and Kevin Durant recorded a rap song together in 2011 ... Love P.K. Subban and his dedication to Listerine ... Why Netflix isn't bothering with streaming sports ... A Dallas man died after swimming with a new tattoo and picking up an infection ... Ranking the five new flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Finnish hockey broadcasters are excited

The Finnish broadcast call of Pekka Rinne's diving save in Game 4 is awesome pic.twitter.com/VqN8ZMdNkD — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 6, 2017

Thad Motta is a Deadhead. Who knew?

Samoa Joe is terrifying

Only @HeymanHustle can get away with this line during a promo. pic.twitter.com/aTpKGNHc5n — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 6, 2017

Derek Jeter is very lucky

Wishing we were at the Jersey Shore with @HannahBJeter, instead of stuck at the office on this Monday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/4dLx9CeMb6 — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) June 5, 2017

Fix you

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.