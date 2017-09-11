NFL Week 1 round-up

Week 1 in the NFL was a busy one and Peter King has a full wrap-up. Some other items of note: The Cowboys beat up the Giants, Dak Prescott sweats a lot and a New York fan popped the question to a Dallas fan ... Watch this cameraman get nailed in the groin by ​Matt Prater's 58-yard field goal​ ... Nobody showed up to watch the Rams destroy the Colts. Meanwhile, Indy coach Chuck Pagano had a really bad day ... LOL Jets ... ​J.J. Watt had a gross finger injury, while his brother T.J. had a ridiculous debut for Pittsburgh ... Tony Romo got strong reviews on his broadcasting debut ... Marshawn Lynch is the best ... Cole Beasley made the catch of the week.

Today in strangely timed umpire-manager confrontations

Bryan Price was saved from ejection by God Bless America. The Reds manager was fired up after Scooter Gennett's ejection in the seventh and was about to let the umpire know when God Bless America started playing. Price seamlessly went from arguing a call to respecting America and admitted after the game that the song helped him relax and avoid ejection.

Rafael Nadal, good at tennis

Rafael Nadal won the U.S. Open, his 16th Grand Slam, and his fellow tennis players were mighty impressed. SI's tennis guru Jon Wertheim has 50 parting thoughts from the tournament, including Sloane Stephens' victory for the women.

Ranking all 274 Jay-Z songs

Spoiler: Anything, a collaboration with Usher, is dead last. If you like band songs rankings, here's the list for Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Radiohead, Phish and Bruce Springsteen.

When Tinder goes wrong

Here's a story of the worst Tinder date in the history of Tinder dates.

Best job ever

Add "polishing a model's booty" to the list of this man's job skills.

Jacksonville Sacksonville very excited about their win

Ready for church

JJ Watt's 99-year-old great-grandmother wore this to church this morning (via amypalcic/Twitter) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Odds & Ends

ICYMI: Louisiana Tech had the worst play of the weekend ... The worst tweet of the weekend was sent out by the NFL Mexico account ... It's never too early to discuss the five leading Heisman candidates ... UFC 215 turned ugly when the ref refused to stop a match ... Seven MLB players have now hit for the cycle in 2017 ... Cindy Spiva just may be the greatest mom on earth ... ​​The Freddie Mercury biopic looks so, so good ... 15 words you need to eliminate from your vocabulary ... Good effort here by John Mayer as he tries to get with Nicki Minaj.

J.J. Watt takes the field

This is embarrassing

Jimmy Johnson and Terry Bradshaw went full drunk uncle at a wedding pic.twitter.com/dne5roo9o6 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 10, 2017

Bills fans vs. table

What did they think was going to happen? 🤣🤷‍♂️🤣#BillsMafia A post shared by HighlightHub™ | Sports Videos (@highlighthub) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Meanwhile in the CFL

The @BCLions earned a single point on this play after players on the field stalled for an extended period of time. #FridayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/CpntnSsLgu — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) September 9, 2017

The agony of being a Browns fan

The opposite of smooth

