Extra Mustard

Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Noel Berry; Tim Tebow Makes a Friend at Hurricane Irma Shelter

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Tim Tebow makes a friend

Hurricane Irma pounded Florida over the weekend and as the state looks to rebound, Tim Tebow is doing his small part. The Gators legend visited a shelter in ​Jacksonville and hung out with this harmonica-playing World War II veteran. Tebow just wrapped up his first year of professional baseball, where he hit .226 in 126 games. 

Monday Night Football round-up

There were two Monday night games–the Vikings beat the Saints and the Broncos squeezed past the Chargers–but all anyone is talking about is ESPN's Sergio Dipp, who went from unknown to internet famous with one viral clip (and amazing response). Other highlights include: Adrian Peterson swears his sideline spat with Sean Payton was not a big deal ... Stefon Diggs paid tribute to Randy Moss with this touchdown celebration ... It didn't take long for a ref to confuse the Chargers' hometown ... Rex Ryan did not have the best broadcasting debut.

Tony Romo is either psychic or a really good broadcaster

Tony Romo made his broadcasting debut Sunday during the Raiders-Titans game and was tremendous, especially calling out plays before they happened. According to the great Richard Deitsch, executives at CBS were thrilled with Romo's performance.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@noelcapri/Instagram
@noelcapri/Instagram
@noelcapri/Instagram
@noelcapri/Instagram
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Courtesy of IMG
@noelcapri/Instagram
Noel Berry: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 26
Close
expandIcon
1 26
Close

Christmas is still a few months away but I'm happy to celebrate Noel Berry any time of year. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Paging all Trader Joe's fans

Ever wonder what brands are actually behind Trader Joe's snacks? Here's some insight.

Good job, good effort

The Cowboys tried to use the distracted boyfriend meme to trash talk the Giants. It didn't work.

Alexi Lalas has some strong thoughts on the USMNT

I thoroughly enjoyed this clip of Alexi Lalas ripping various members of the U.S. soccer team before calling them all "a bunch of soft, under performing, tattooed millionaires."

Alexi Lalas in 1994

Randy Moss moon tribute cleats

Who's hungry?

Odds & Ends

This is the first footage of SI Swimsuit shooting the 2018 issue ... Boomer Esiason spoke about Craig Carton, his longtime radio partner who is dealing with FBI issues ... Charles Oakley plans to file a civil lawsuit over Madison Square Garden incident ... Love the Detroit Lions social media department for firing back at Stephen A. Smith ... Jacoby Ellsbury set a MLB record for most catcher's interference calls ...  Teams that have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup ... Who is paying $800 for these sneakers?

Jim Mora drops F-bomb

Messi the musician

This is me after finishing Hot Clicks

Hurricane Irma news bloopers

Toes

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters