Tim Tebow makes a friend

Hurricane Irma pounded Florida over the weekend and as the state looks to rebound, Tim Tebow is doing his small part. The Gators legend visited a shelter in ​Jacksonville and hung out with this harmonica-playing World War II veteran. Tebow just wrapped up his first year of professional baseball, where he hit .226 in 126 games.

Monday Night Football round-up

There were two Monday night games–the Vikings beat the Saints and the Broncos squeezed past the Chargers–but all anyone is talking about is ESPN's Sergio Dipp, who went from unknown to internet famous with one viral clip (and amazing response). Other highlights include: Adrian Peterson swears his sideline spat with Sean Payton was not a big deal ... Stefon Diggs paid tribute to Randy Moss with this touchdown celebration ... It didn't take long for a ref to confuse the Chargers' hometown ... Rex Ryan did not have the best broadcasting debut.

Tony Romo is either psychic or a really good broadcaster

Tony Romo made his broadcasting debut Sunday during the Raiders-Titans game and was tremendous, especially calling out plays before they happened. According to the great Richard Deitsch, executives at CBS were thrilled with Romo's performance.

@noelcapri/Instagram @noelcapri/Instagram @noelcapri/Instagram @noelcapri/Instagram @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Courtesy of IMG @noelcapri/Instagram Noel Berry: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 26 Close expandIcon 1 26 Close

Christmas is still a few months away but I'm happy to celebrate Noel Berry any time of year. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Paging all Trader Joe's fans

Ever wonder what brands are actually behind Trader Joe's snacks? Here's some insight.

Good job, good effort

The Cowboys tried to use the distracted boyfriend meme to trash talk the Giants. It didn't work.

Alexi Lalas has some strong thoughts on the USMNT

I thoroughly enjoyed this clip of Alexi Lalas ripping various members of the U.S. soccer team before calling them all "a bunch of soft, under performing, tattooed millionaires."

Alexi Lalas in 1994

For the ladies: Alexi Lalas in 1994: pic.twitter.com/5OerIbFU — SI Vault (@si_vault) April 3, 2012

Randy Moss moon tribute cleats

A look at Stefon Diggs' cleats for tonight's Vikings game. "Paying respect to the GOAT," he wrote on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xW4e1y3NaL — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) September 11, 2017

Who's hungry?

The @UofAlabama, home to the country's top football team—but more importantly—the No. 1 college town meal in America https://t.co/JfBXTQbgjw pic.twitter.com/21VqIxj4Tn — SI Eats (@SI_Eats) September 12, 2017

Odds & Ends

This is the first footage of SI Swimsuit shooting the 2018 issue ... Boomer Esiason spoke about Craig Carton, his longtime radio partner who is dealing with FBI issues ... Charles Oakley plans to file a civil lawsuit over Madison Square Garden incident ... Love the Detroit Lions social media department for firing back at Stephen A. Smith ... Jacoby Ellsbury set a MLB record for most catcher's interference calls ... Teams that have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup ... Who is paying $800 for these sneakers?

Jim Mora drops F-bomb

Jim Mora Da Gawd pic.twitter.com/v0BAGgDl3i — Andrew (@bamamerl) September 12, 2017

Messi the musician

Lionel Messi is a maestro in more ways than one 🎹 (via @adidasfootball)



That anthem sound familiar? #UCL pic.twitter.com/cfuH1NB9pL — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 11, 2017

This is me after finishing Hot Clicks

Hurricane Irma news bloopers

Toes

