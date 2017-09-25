NFL Round-Up

Detroit lost a heartbreaker to Atlanta, then their postgame meal caught on fire ... Eagles kicker Jake Elliot beat the Giants on a 61-yard field goal. His parents' reaction was everything ... Brandin Cooks is going to be very popular in New England ... Miami pulled off the rare fake punt interception ... A brawl broke out between Seattle and Tennessee after Richard Sherman hit Marcus Mariota late ... Bears cornerback Marcus Cooper Sr. had the weekend's most embarrassing play ... Tony Romo (once again) called a play before it happened. Here are some other questions we have for him.

NFL Protest Round-Up

The MMQB got some good quotes from players around the league on why they protested ... Alejandro Villanueva, a U.S. Army veteran, was the only Steelers player to appear for the National Anthem ... ​Rex Ryan, who voted for Donald Trump, harshly criticized the President ... The Seahawks and Titans stayed in the locker room for the National Anthem ... Patriots fans booed the protesting players ... The Star Spangled Banner in Detroit ended with the singer on one knee ... Odell Beckham Jr. raised his fist after scoring his second touchdown of the day ... Later in the day, Trump doubled down on his criticism of anthem protestors ... Two time Davis Cup captain Davis Love III weighed in ... Safe to say Paul Tagliabue isn't a Trump fan ... Charles Barkley shared his thoughts.

Here's a happy story that has nothing to do with sports

Liam Kelly, age 9, was given just a 30% chance of survival when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2010. Watch him hear clearly for the first time in seven years.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I'm extremely jealous of this breakfast on the plate of model Natalie Roser. In fact, I'm going to make frozen waffles after I finish Hot Clicks. Anyhow, Natalie is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Tom Brady book review

It's really weird (but I'll still buy it because I'm a brainwashed Patriots fan!).

Today in terrible fashion trends

Hair nails are a thing and they are horrifying.

Best athlete at every height

This logo is amazing

The only Padres logo that matters. pic.twitter.com/ca6naEQufa — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) September 24, 2017

MLB Rookie Initiation

New TB Times is out

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Odds & Ends

ICYMI: This is the craziest Price is Right moment in the show's history ... Jason Dufner had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at the Tour Championship​ .... Quarterback face morphs are freaky and awesome (especially Ben Roethlisberger) ... The best signs from College GameDay in NYC ... Meet Bruce Maxwell, the first MLB Player to stage a National Anthem protest ... ​Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were doubles partners ... We had a 16-cheese tournament to declare the best. Goat should've won ... Carmelo Anthony is finally going to play meaningful basketball ... Jimmy Kimmel has somehow become an important political voice ... The late Jerry Lewis left five of his kids nothing, zilch nada ... Mick Jagger takes his privacy very seriously ... This Maryland college student should get an A for creativity ... They didn't have vending machines like this when I was in college ... Generation Y seems really boring.

Joel Embiid is excited

Joel Embiid watching the Eagles' game-winning 61-yard field goal 🔥🔥🔥



(via @jaythetallkid) pic.twitter.com/yNZEP5iJWp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

This was not pretty

Even trying to bunt off of @ClaytonKersh22 is hard. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4QKLJ0tSn8 — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2017

Best touchdown of the weekend

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



SQUIRREL TOUCHDOWN



REPEAT: SQUIRREL TOUCHDOWN



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/IHFJdqEP6b — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 23, 2017

Charlotte Gray is clutch

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union seem like fun

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union partied with Nebraska fans



👻: gabunionwade pic.twitter.com/E2t97yBJjA — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) September 24, 2017

Happy Birthday, Will Smith

