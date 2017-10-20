Friday's Hot Clicks: Lauren Layne; You Better Not Have Missed Thursday Night Football

The Raiders win the best TNF game in a long time, a crazy scientific discovery, a catfishing with a happy ending and more. 

By Dan Gartland
October 20, 2017

So I Guess I Should Have Watched This

Getty Images

It looks like I made a big mistake not watching Chiefs-Raiders last night. By all accounts, it was the best Thursday night game in recent memory. The Chiefs scored on a miraculous tip-drill play that went 63 yards. Derek Carr, playing with a broken bone in his back, led a game-winning drive that ended with a touchdown as time expired

Marshawn Lynch wasn't on the field for it (he got ejected after shoving an official) but he caught the rest of the game from the stands. Then he rode public transit home.

Well This Is Terrifying

A new study says your mind keeps working after you die and you know you're dead.

Phew, We Didn't Jinx Them

So it wasn't a sweep but the Dodgers are into the World Series after beating the Cubs last night. It's the first time the Dodgers have made the World Series since 1988, before almost half of their current roster was born. I guess that cover we had in August asking if they were the best team ever wasn't a kiss of death.

Speaking of the Dodgers, I can't stop watching this transformation of Justin Turner

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lauren Layne: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Castings
IMG Models
IMG Models
@laurennlayne/Instagram
IMG Models
IMG Models
@laurennlayne/Instagram
IMG Models
IMG Models
@laurennlayne/Instagram
IMG Models
@laurennlayne/Instagram
@laurennlayne/Instagram
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
IMG Models
1 of 21

Close
expandIcon
1 21
Close

Lauren Layne, a model from Missouri, is in the hunt to become an SI Swim model. (Click here for the full-sized gallery.)

Dress to Impress

It’s Friday, which mean it’s time to spend your paycheck on food, drinks and stuff. Here is one way to do it that will leave you with some extra dough in your pocket: J.Crew is offering 20% off full price plus 30% off all sweaters, for today only. We like this classic crewneck wool sweater, these plaid flannel shirts and the long sleeve henley, which you should get in many colors.

Patrick Beverley Ruined Lonzo Ball's Night

Lonzo Ball had three times as many rebounds (nine) as he did points (three) in his NBA debut last night. Give Patrick Beverley credit for calling his shot a month ago. 

And for gloating about it after the game. 

Ha

Ha Ha

Ha Ha Ha

Odds & Ends

I reviewed the WWE 2K game. It's fine. ... This woman got catfished, then fell in love for real with the guy whose pictures got stolen. ... The guy behind this iconic old-school internet meme is now the co-creator of the Big Bang Theory spinoff. ... I loved this profile of a Native American lacrosse star playing to preserve his culture.

Gordon Ramsay Learns How to Make Cocaine

Best Player in the NHL in My Uninformed Opinion

A Good Song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters