So I Guess I Should Have Watched This

It looks like I made a big mistake not watching Chiefs-Raiders last night. By all accounts, it was the best Thursday night game in recent memory. The Chiefs scored on a miraculous tip-drill play that went 63 yards. Derek Carr, playing with a broken bone in his back, led a game-winning drive that ended with a touchdown as time expired.

Marshawn Lynch wasn't on the field for it (he got ejected after shoving an official) but he caught the rest of the game from the stands. Then he rode public transit home.

Well This Is Terrifying

A new study says your mind keeps working after you die and you know you're dead.

Phew, We Didn't Jinx Them

So it wasn't a sweep but the Dodgers are into the World Series after beating the Cubs last night. It's the first time the Dodgers have made the World Series since 1988, before almost half of their current roster was born. I guess that cover we had in August asking if they were the best team ever wasn't a kiss of death.

Speaking of the Dodgers, I can't stop watching this transformation of Justin Turner.

Patrick Beverley Ruined Lonzo Ball's Night

Lonzo Ball had three times as many rebounds (nine) as he did points (three) in his NBA debut last night. Give Patrick Beverley credit for calling his shot a month ago.

But imma guard him the first game and we will see about that!!! @Lavarbigballer https://t.co/FXSIXjHGHP — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 15, 2017

And for gloating about it after the game.

“It is presumed Beverly is talking about Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rO83AzwPWD — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 20, 2017

Odds & Ends

Best Player in the NHL in My Uninformed Opinion

Holy Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/f1BhWD2NHR — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) October 20, 2017

Connor McDavid. We are not worthy pic.twitter.com/b3MPlfOveQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 20, 2017

