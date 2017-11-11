Massive football weekend

The College Football Playoff picture will become more clear after this weekend. Here are some elimination games and predictions, along with a review of the Big Ten’s bleak playoff hopes and the most hilarious GameDay signs from Miami. In the NFL, what is the fallout from Ezekiel Elliott’s failed appeal? And let’s redraft the 2017 NFL Draft.

Veterans Day

Some notes for Veterans Day: Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva gave out Army decals to his teammates...Various teams are honoring veterans with helmets and uniforms ...You must take time this weekend to browse the #VeteransDay hashtag on Twitter.

Packers vs. Bennett

The Martellus Bennett saga is not going away, especially if he’s miraculously healthy with the Patriots. Following his release by the Packers this week, he unleashed an Instagram rant against the team doctors, which prompted literally everyone to come to the Packers’ defense.

Your LLOD for this beautiful mid-November weekend is Michelle Leon (Click here for full-sized gallery)

College hoops openers

Utah Valley blew a nine-point halftime lead vs. Kentucky after a completely unnecessary locker room speech by the university president. The Archie Miller era at Indiana got off to a brutal start on Friday night. The Hoosiers were PUMMELED by Indiana State.

1 coach for the price of 3

When Florida hires Jim McElwain’s replacement, the Gators will be paying three head coaches at the same time.

Stanford "rushes" the field

At Stanford last night as fans rushed the field. Like most things at Stanford, they used a liberal interpretation of the word “rush.” pic.twitter.com/el7IThJVuD — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) November 11, 2017

You’re welcome

The fasting diet improves your mood, sleep and sex https://t.co/XrIVkOKsFf — TIME (@TIME) November 11, 2017

Dad Bielema

Pregame Bret Bielema is everyone’s dad going down the driveway Sunday morning to get the paper so he can have his coffee and sit on the toilet for the next 2 hours pic.twitter.com/RdjakmP9Pr — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 11, 2017

Happy weekend from Georgia Gibbs

G E O R G I A https://t.co/KARrncwQah pic.twitter.com/B3WG5nAfZR — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) November 10, 2017

Odds and Ends

Midseason roundup of the best NFL cheerleaders from Athlon Sports ... Hope Solo has accused former FIFA president Sepp Blatter of sexual assault ... Minnesota high school football team got two onside kicks and scored three touchdowns in the final minute to win ... Conor McGregor jumped the cage, shoved referee at Bellator event ... The UCLA players arrested in China will not return home with the team ... Job searching? You can apply for the Oregon State head coaching job.

Victor’s 360

Victor with the 360?! pic.twitter.com/5lzFKE0j3x — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) November 11, 2017

Walton 2020

Bill Walton on the UCLA scandal. pic.twitter.com/Fd82hnSpsA — LeadingNCAA ™ (@LeadingNCAA) November 11, 2017

Thank you

