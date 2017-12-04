College football fans are the best

We'll get to the NFL in a second but first I want to give a shout out to this this UGA fan, who trolled his neighbor (an Auburn fan) on 8 a.m. Sunday morning with a memorable wakeup call. I would not have taken this well.

NFL Round-Up

It's Monday and Peter King has a recap of Sunday's action. Some other items of interest: The Bills lost to the Patriots and fans threw a sex toy onto the field ... Marcus Peters threw a fun tantrum before his ejection ... Rob Gronkowski may get suspended for this cheap shot, and Bill Belichick was not happy with Gronk ... Geno Smith had some not-so-nice things to say about Rex Ryan ... The Broncos are mad at Adam Gase for an unnecessary onside kick ... Certainly looks like Philip Rivers flipped off the Browns ... Falcons center Alex Mack took a penalty flag to the face ... This Jets fan really wanted a game-used football ... Marshawn Lynch had a colorful description of his drug test ... Are Prince Harry and Carson Wentz the same person?

The most expensive house in L.A.

Congrats to Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz, who just purchased a 20,000 square-foot, six-acre Malibu estate for $120 million. It is the most expensive home ever purchased in Los Angeles and judging by the photos, looks like heaven.

Swedish model Victoria Germyn stopped by the SI Swimsuit office for a casting. I like her chances. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Which NFL player has the best hidden talent?

Did you know that Bengals receiver A.J. Green is a superstar juggler? Or that Panthers back Jonathan Stewart is a piano virtuoso? We discovered a bunch of hidden talents among NFL players. Now help us vote on the best.

Hershey Bears fans fill ice with stuffed animals

The Teddy Bear Toss is one of my favorite traditions in sports. And if you're curious about what 25,000 stuffed animals on a sheet of hockey ice looks like, here are some photos from Sunday's Hershey Bears game.

Trend watch: Christmas Boob

It's a thing, it's really weird and I can't tell if I love it or hate it,

Poor Browns fans

A Browns fan made her version of the team’s famous QB jersey and wore in in LA at game today. pic.twitter.com/eQgTaM74iR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 3, 2017

This week's TB Times

#tbtimes A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Option C: Remain hungry

Battle of the bulge-inducing bites! Would YOU rather eat McDonald's Cheddar Potato Bites - or Burger King's Flamin’ Hot Mac n' Cheetos https://t.co/7s7TmWBmPg — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 1, 2017

Odds & Ends

The trailer for HBO's Andre the Giant doc is out and it looks tremendous ... Complete schedule of all 40 NCAA bowl games ... The Turf Guy was MVP of Saturday's Big Ten title game ... The Giants may have lost on Sunday but Sterling Shepard wins because he got engaged to a SI Swimsuit model ... New York Rangers players took the subway to Saturday's game ... A thorough history of the Miami Hurricanes' 'Turnover Chain' ... Shaun Livingston was ejected for headbutting a referee ... The best TV episodes from November ... The top 100 songs of 2017 ... If you missed Saturday Night Live, the 'Welcome to Hell' song parody was the best part.

Don't get on Tom Brady's bad side

I like that Brady took his helmet off mid-meltdown so it'd be easier to read his lips pic.twitter.com/7arJywPoml — Ben Baskin (@Ben_Baskin) December 3, 2017

Mom?

for some reason CBS cut to a woman taking money out of her bra pic.twitter.com/pqrU3x6X0a — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 3, 2017

Tiffany and Rohan (two friends from work) go on Cash Cab!

This didn't go as planned

IMPLOSION FAIL: Pontiac Silverdome demolition begins with failed partial implosion https://t.co/aDIcWCu7L1 pic.twitter.com/EXtQbexHOC — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) December 3, 2017

Jimbo Fisher arrives at College Station

Jimbo Fisher’s trumpeted arrival to College Station: pic.twitter.com/GUmttygt2R — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) December 3, 2017

Catch of the weekend

The play of year? Trill Williams 21-yard touchdown catch - flat on his back! @StepinacHS leads 49-21. @GOLD3N_BOII2 pic.twitter.com/Ov06n2rGDG — Varsity Insider (@lohudinsider) November 25, 2017

NCAA > NFL

In 18 hours, Mercedes-Benz Stadium went from crowning an SEC Champion, to hosting today's Vikings-Falcons game. pic.twitter.com/Ut6vOsC7FU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2017