Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Jordan Wessel; Marvin Lewis Needs To Go After Bengals Blow Another Lead

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we examine another choke job by the Marvin Lewis-led Bengals against the Steelers. 

By Andy Gray
December 05, 2017

I hate the Bengals

I was really excited when I went to bed and the Bengals had a 17-0 lead over the Steelers. Then I woke up and realized the Steelers had won. The game included two nasty injuries—one to Ryan Shazier and the other to Vontaze Burfict. The Burfict one was the result of a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Antonio Brown seemed to appreciate the Burfict hit and I'm guessing these comments had something to do with it. I have one message for Bengals ownership: Listen to the t-shirt. It's long overdue.

Sportsperson of the Year

Congrats to J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve, the 2017 SI Sportsperson of the Year honorees. My bid for Bill Belichick was denied for the 12th year in a row. Here's a look back at every Sportsperson cover since 1954. The ceremony will be hosted by Joel McHale at the Barclays Center tonight and will be aired Friday night on NBCSN. Other honorees include Colin Kaepernick (Muhammad Ali Legacy Award), Carlos Beltran (Hope Award) and Maya Moore (Performer of the Year). 

College football bowl gifts

One of the best things about playing in the college football postseason is that every team receives a gift packages provided by the bowl game's organizing committee. Here's a look at all the prize packs. Sucks to be Iowa or Boston College.

Jordan Wessel: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 of 15

Jordan Wessel is a former Miss Arizona USA, who is now modeling full-time and living in New York City. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Feud alert: Jim Harbaugh vs. Mark Dantonio

​I'm on Team Dantonio on this one.

Feud alert 2: Dustin Hoffman vs. John Oliver

This one seemed a lot more testy. I'm on Team Oliver.

Ranking all 39 college football bowl games

Spoiler: The Western Kentucky-Georgia Southern Cure Bowl is dead last.

Deal of the Day

Sports Illustrated has a fun new feature for the season—10 Days of Deals—a way to make holiday shopping more wallet-friendly this holiday season. Each code will be good for 24 hours, or until 8 a.m. ET the following day - then we're on to the next awesome deal.​ Today's deal is from The Tie Bar, my favorite place for high quality and affordable neck ties, bow ties, shirts, belts, socks and more. When you spend $70 on everything from novelty socks to non-iron dress shirts to pocket squares and more, you’ll get a FREE umbrella with your purchase. Use the promo code SPORTS. Click here to shop now.

Most popular sports figures on Twitter

One way to camouflage a broken screen

A broken phone screen has never looked so good. 😂🏒 . . (📷: u/KingsBridgeGarden)

A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official) on

Odds & Ends

The 10 highest grossing sports movies of all time ... This may be the best headline of 2017 ... We rounded up our favorite moments from Herm Edwards's welcome press conference at ASU ... Woj was fired up about LiAngelo Ball and his lack of NBA talent ... Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were both ejected and almost brawled near the locker rooms ... A look at every NFL team's worst moment ... Someone sent a dumb Taylor Swift tweet and the responses are hilarious ... Stone Temple Pilots are about to start touring with a new singer ... The new Starbucks in Shanghai is next level big ... The 10 best TV shows of 2017 ... The internet is buzzing about Mariah Carey's invisible chair.

Congrats to J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve

Lance being Lance

Punch it in!

Second time's a charm

[tweet;https://twitter.com/WNDU/status/937795948037787649]

That's gonna leave a mark

Instant Karma

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

