I hate the Bengals

I was really excited when I went to bed and the Bengals had a 17-0 lead over the Steelers. Then I woke up and realized the Steelers had won. The game included two nasty injuries—one to Ryan Shazier and the other to Vontaze Burfict. The Burfict one was the result of a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Antonio Brown seemed to appreciate the Burfict hit and I'm guessing these comments had something to do with it. I have one message for Bengals ownership: Listen to the t-shirt. It's long overdue.

Sportsperson of the Year

Congrats to J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve, the 2017 SI Sportsperson of the Year honorees. My bid for Bill Belichick was denied for the 12th year in a row. Here's a look back at every Sportsperson cover since 1954. The ceremony will be hosted by Joel McHale at the Barclays Center tonight and will be aired Friday night on NBCSN. Other honorees include Colin Kaepernick (Muhammad Ali Legacy Award), Carlos Beltran (Hope Award) and Maya Moore (Performer of the Year).

College football bowl gifts

One of the best things about playing in the college football postseason is that every team receives a gift packages provided by the bowl game's organizing committee. Here's a look at all the prize packs. Sucks to be Iowa or Boston College.

Jordan Wessel: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 of 15

Jordan Wessel is a former Miss Arizona USA, who is now modeling full-time and living in New York City. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Feud alert: Jim Harbaugh vs. Mark Dantonio

​I'm on Team Dantonio on this one.

Feud alert 2: Dustin Hoffman vs. John Oliver

This one seemed a lot more testy. I'm on Team Oliver.

Ranking all 39 college football bowl games

Spoiler: The Western Kentucky-Georgia Southern Cure Bowl is dead last.

Deal of the Day

Most popular sports figures on Twitter

Most mentioned sports figures on Twitter since the start of the NBA season. pic.twitter.com/bSUBzqCh0l — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 5, 2017

One way to camouflage a broken screen

A broken phone screen has never looked so good. 😂🏒 . . (📷: u/KingsBridgeGarden) A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

Odds & Ends

The 10 highest grossing sports movies of all time ... This may be the best headline of 2017 ... We rounded up our favorite moments from Herm Edwards's welcome press conference at ASU ... Woj was fired up about LiAngelo Ball and his lack of NBA talent ... Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were both ejected and almost brawled near the locker rooms ... A look at every NFL team's worst moment ... Someone sent a dumb Taylor Swift tweet and the responses are hilarious ... Stone Temple Pilots are about to start touring with a new singer ... The new Starbucks in Shanghai is next level big ... The 10 best TV shows of 2017 ... The internet is buzzing about Mariah Carey's invisible chair.

Congrats to J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve

J.J. Watt and Jose Altuve join a long and proud history of SI #Sportsperson of the Year honorees pic.twitter.com/ZfkkjrJWmr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 5, 2017

Lance being Lance

Born Ready out here making up new moves 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JMrp3zkvpY — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) December 5, 2017

Punch it in!

How embarrassing... Tag that friend that would never leave you hanging! 🤜🤛 . 🎥 via @nhlonnbcsports A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Second time's a charm

That's gonna leave a mark

