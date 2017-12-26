Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Breanna Soligny; Best and Worst Sneakers From NBA Players On Christmas

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we look at the best and worst sneakers from NBA's Christmas games.

By Andy Gray
December 26, 2017

Best and worst sneakers from NBA players on Christmas

Merry day-after Christmas. There were a bunch of NBA games yesterday—Kevin Durant avoided ejection, Enes Kanter had the best game of his career—but for now we're focusing on the sneakers. Draymond Green's Arthur sneakers were my fave.

What is Nike doing? 

Nike signed an eight-year deal to become the official uniform supplier of the NBA and so far, it's not going that well. Jerseys are tearing, players are covering up swooshes and yesterday was a debacle. For some reason, when more people are watching NBA than any other time in the regular season, Nike chose not to have the players wear special uniforms on Christmas (and people werevery upset). Maybe they should consider these ugly Christmas sweater jerseys.

College teams spin a classic Christmas story

'Twas the night before Christmas and 45 teams combined to tell a Twitter tale.

Breanna Soligny: Lovely Lady of the Day
Breanna Soligny grew up on a Minnesota horse ranch and enjoys cheerleading and the rodeo. Follow her on Instagram. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Drones may not have been the best Christmas present

You know things are bad when someone creates a hashtag (#DroneCrashmas).

World's smallest hotel

This "hotel" is actually a Volkswagen Beetle and I'd never ever stay there.

Kuzmania is running wild

These are ugly and I really like them.

Two guys enjoying the holiday together.

Odds & Ends

The Eagles-Raiders game almost ended with an all-time bad beat ...​ John Henson is just happy a fan actually purchased his jersey ... Karl-Anthony Towns is doing pretty well in the girlfriend department ... Gordon Hayward wished Celtics fans a Merry Christmas ... Jordan Spieth is engaged ... Twitter helped Christian Pulisic reunite with his dog ... ​John Wall got in the Christmas spirit by helping out this family ... The 10 best broadcasting calls of 2017 ... The Miss America CEO has resigned amidst scandal ... ​The 10 best comedy podcasts of 2017 ...  The stuff you hated most this year ... The best places for women to travel solo.

Catch of the year

Kyrie's new Nike ad is interesting

Someone likes their Christmas present

Diamondbacks prospect pays off family's mortgage

Can't find my way home

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

More Extra Mustard

