Thursday's Hot Clicks: Shaq Lost a Super Bowl Bet, and It Wasn't Pretty

He really got his feathers ruffled on this one.

By Jon Tayler
February 08, 2018
This one's ... for the birds!

Shaq didn't think the Eagles would win the Super Bowl, so he made a bet. Shaq was wrong. And so Shaq had to pay for it by getting covered in feathers and running around an office cawing like a bird. I genuinely pity the people who had to clean up that mess.

The Olympics are officially here

The opening ceremony hasn't happened yet, but the Games have already begun with mixed doubles curling on Wednesday night. Don't know the first thing about curling? Then check out our rookie's guide to the sport. Want to know everything there is to know about everything going down in PyeongChang? Then head over to SI's Olympics page, where you'll find sport guides, profiles, features, videos like the one below and much more.

Give me more of the Josh McDaniels drama

What a story, from top to bottom. After the Patriots' seemingly former and still current offensive coordinator swerved the Colts something fierce, Indianapolis is in no mood to play. Here’s Chris Ballard saying "the rivalry is back on" after McDaniels' last-minute bolt (though a rivalry requires both sides to be good, no?). Here's McDaniels's own agent leaving him over his shenanigans. And here's a wonderful rumor that the Patriots talked McDaniels out of taking the Colts' job because Robert Kraft's pettiness over Indianapolis starting Deflategate knows no bounds. This is the best soap opera currently going.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Lais Ribeiro 2017: Sumba Island, Indonesia
Lais Ribeiro is making her triumphant return to SI Swimsuit, and you can see her first photo from the issue here. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Mama ain't proud

At least he didn't pick FSU? Guess there are no hard feelings though.

Wiener dog race? Wiener dog race!

Odds and Ends

Russell Wilson is now a Yankee (kind of sort of), giving the Bronx Bombers the best quarterback in New York ... Luger and 2014 medalist Erin Hamlin will be Team USA's flagbearer for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony ... Prepare yourselves for the first Big Baller Brand baby, courtesy of Lonzo Ball ... U.S. men's national team defender Matt Miazga, currently playing in the Netherlands' top league, got penalized (tee-hee) for grabbing at an opponent's nether regions during a game ... (Junior) Regulators mount up: Warren G's son committed to USC on National Signing Day ... The Cavaliers tried to wish Isaiah Thomas a happy birthday on Instagram, and it did not go well ... Nor did IT's attempt at a Twitter Q&A ... An Australian MP is not happy about local boy Ben Simmons not being an All-Star ... Norway's Olympic team accidentally got 15,000 eggs delivered to its camp in PyeongChang after a Google Translate error. Omelettes are on them! ... We got an NBA rainout last night in New Orleans. Umbrellas are on them!

Yea or nay?

I'm a soft yea on this, if only because fish bones make for a cool logo. What say y'all?

Speaking of funky jerseys

I hope the Rays get Esteban Yan, Willy Banks, Quinton McCracken and Tanyon Sturtze to throw out first pitches for those games.

New Balance sale alert

New Balance is having a buy more, save more sale, with 10% off orders of $100 or more with the code SAVE10 and 20% off orders of $200 or more with the code SAVE20, until Saturday, Feb. 10. The Fresh Foam Cruz is one of our favorites.

Where can I get one of these?

Puts Amazon's Alexa to shame.

I'll also take 20 of these

And a few of these, too

Thumbs Down Guy gives Todd Frazier the thumbs up

Finally, a Mets fan who's happy with an offseason addition.

It's Thursday, my people

Let's go where eagles dare.

Email Jon (jon.tayler@simail.com) with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

