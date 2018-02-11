Getty Images

LeBron James, party crasher

Remember all the initial hoopla over the Celtics' Paul Pierce jersey retirement—that the Truth was originally going to have to share game honors with ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas, who was set to get a video tribute as a member of the Cavaliers, who were playing in Boston that day? Well, IT ended up backing out, and his trade to Los Angeles last week officially left the spotlight entirely on Pierce. Or it would have, anyway, had LeBron James and his new-look Cavs not dunked all over it by blowing Boston out, 121–99. And because the jersey retirement took place after the game, that meant fans who were there for Pierce—as well as former teammates Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo and former coach Doc Rivers—had to sit through a rather thorough beatdown by the Celtics' biggest conference rival. So how did all of that leave Paul feeling?

Let's check in on Paul Pierce's retirement day pic.twitter.com/lHJRx85zxz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 11, 2018

At least the ceremony was nice.

But hey, one guy definitely enjoyed the game

Yep, the Cavs are having fun pic.twitter.com/cS1176riQM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 11, 2018

Okay, so did this dude

Paul Pierce's son Prince stealing the show 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zosjebv3jO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 11, 2018

Lovely Lady of the Day

The new SI Swimsuit Issue comes out tomorrow! What better way to celebrate than with the legend herself, Kate Upton (click for full-size gallery).

Sammy goes southwestern

I'm in no position as a regular old schmuck to tell anyone else, much less the owner of 609 career home runs, what they should do with their time or how they should look or anything like that. Live and let live, you know? But man alive, Sammy Sosa—who has spent his years in retirement barreling into the aesthetically bizarre—should start seeking some kind of advice before he goes out dressed like Roy Rogers' mariachi cousin.

Sammy Sosa out here serving looks. pic.twitter.com/635bB1fnHE — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 11, 2018

But you know what, who am I to judge? Here's Sammy having fun on the dance floor with his wife. If he wants to do that while looking like the Pink Panther on his way to the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, then so be it.

You do you, Sammy.

Olympic photography for the win

Bless this Getty photographer for *trying* to capture a whirling Rippon. pic.twitter.com/Dnwvq4AE7P — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) February 12, 2018

Nice work by Getty's Dean Mouhtaropoulos on that shot of Team USA's Adam Rippon.

Historic triple axel for the win

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Team USA's Mirai Nagasu out here wrecking fools on the ice.

Odds and Ends

Check out the best in figure skating fashion at the Winter Olympics ... Bad weather means Mikaela Shiffrin's PyeongChang debut will have to wait ... Nick Foles got a congratulations in a full-page newspaper ad (?) from Matthew McConaughey (?!) ... The professional career of Stephon Marbury has come to a close ... The family of newly-minted Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard was partying pretty hard in PyeongChang ... A bunch of Eagles fans got Super Bowl LII's Nick Foles/Trey Burton trick-play touchdown, aka the Philly Special, tattooed on them—only they got the formation details wrong ... While Paul Pierce was getting his jersey retired, former teammate Ray Allen was off golfing with George Lopez ... Hulk Hogan in high school? Hulk Hogan in high school ... Rob Ryan back in the NFL? He says he wants in ... Sunday was the 28th anniversary of the biggest upset in boxing history: Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson in Tokyo ... Adam Rippon is my new Olympic hero.

PSA: Valentine’s Day is Wednesday

Oops

Top shelf!

Nice

My roommate is the emergency backup goalie for the @NYRangers and this is the jersey they stick him with 😂 pic.twitter.com/UzTGNvToFe — Adam Kaiser (@akaiser) February 10, 2018

Good life advice

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

Dog agility shows are the best

WHERE AM I GOING WHERE AM I GOING WHERE AM I GOING pic.twitter.com/mGEVo3m8Sl — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 11, 2018

It's Monday, mates

Let's get through this week together.

