Opening Day roundup

The MLB season is officially underway and we have winners and losers from Opening Day. Also of note: Nobody liked John Sterling's home run call for Giancarlo Stanton ... Noah Syndergaard is waiting for this fan to dye his hair ... White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson had a hell of a day ... The Blue Jays retired Roy Halladay's No. 32 ... Jennifer Lopez visited her boyfriend A-Rod to give him a kiss ... The Freeze is already in midseason form ... The internet mocked Derek Jeter after the Marlins gave up a home run on first pitch of season.

Marlins Man vs. Jenn Sterger

Marlins Man will not be attending Marlins games this year after the team refused his lowball season ticket offer. Jenn Sterger says good riddance.

One reason to like J.R. Smith

He's my least favorite player in the NBA, but I can't hate on this.

Lovely Lady of the Day

As a native of Massachusetts, I have a special place in my heart for all models from Boston. Kassandra Hostage is currently my favorite and she is today's LLOD.

As a native of Massachusetts, I have a special place in my heart for all models from Boston. Kassandra Hostage is currently my favorite and she is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Internet trolls are the worst

This was one of SI's best pieces of the past few months. Give it a read.

Emily Ratajkowski just can't keep her clothes on

Here are her 15 best naked Instagram moments.

Ben Affleck should keep his clothes on

Anything to cover up that awful tattoo.

Big hands, bigger hands

Crack open a cold one. Andre the Giant would've turned 70 today. pic.twitter.com/udWa5gvmKB — SI Vault (@si_vault) May 19, 2016

Boyfriend of the year

Odds & Ends

Aaron Judge is starring in two new "This is SportsCenter" commercials ... Olivia Culpo appears to be getting over her breakup with Danny Amendola ... I love when emergency NHL goalies are forced into action ... The Wonderlic test scores of 2018 NFL Draft QBs has been leaked ... The state of Louisiana has some thoughts on pro wrestling ... Congrats to Penn State on winning the NIT ... The Blue Jays appear to be getting a cut of many scalped tickets ... I love ex-NBA players crapping all over LiAngelo Ball ... Michigan State spent $500K on a PR firm to track social media activity of Larry Nassar victims​​ ... Dawson's Creek fans will want to read this ... Who knew there was life after drumming for The Offspring?​

Kevin Durant, Robin Lopez are angry

Kevin Durant straight up ejected for cursing out ref pic.twitter.com/UcaCszvnrq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 30, 2018

Robin Lopez gets ejected. 😂pic.twitter.com/gYnuRnkz4V — Leading NBA (@LeadingNBA) March 30, 2018

Seattle loves Ichiro

The Safeco Field crowd is pleased that Ichiro is back. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/3OXsHrH7dK — Paul Barrett (@paulbarrett6) March 30, 2018

Strong debut

1st major. 1st year on tour. 1st hole in one. Iceland’s Olafia Kristinsdottir was inspired on the 17th! #ANAInspiration pic.twitter.com/OU8xeZnWdD — All Nippon Airways (@FlyANA_official) March 29, 2018

Man of his word

If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

