Friday's Hot Clicks: Marlins' Rough Opening Day Had Everyone Mocking Derek Jeter

Maybe this Marlins thing wasn't the best idea for the Yankees legend; plus, the best and worst of baseball's opening day.

By Andy Gray
March 30, 2018
Opening Day roundup

The MLB season is officially underway and we have winners and losers from Opening Day. Also of note: Nobody liked John Sterling's home run call for Giancarlo Stanton ... Noah Syndergaard is waiting for this fan to dye his hair ... White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson had a hell of a day ... The Blue Jays retired Roy Halladay's No. 32 ... Jennifer Lopez visited her boyfriend A-Rod to give him a kiss ... The Freeze is already in midseason form ... The internet mocked Derek Jeter after the Marlins gave up a home run on first pitch of season.

Marlins Man vs. Jenn Sterger

Marlins Man will not be attending Marlins games this year after the team refused his lowball season ticket offer. Jenn Sterger says good riddance. 

One reason to like J.R. Smith

He's my least favorite player in the NBA, but I can't hate on this.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kassandra Hostage: Lovely Lady of the Day
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
Courtesy of Kassandra Hostage
As a native of Massachusetts, I have a special place in my heart for all models from Boston. Kassandra Hostage is currently my favorite and she is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Internet trolls are the worst

This was one of SI's best pieces of the past few months. Give it a read.

Emily Ratajkowski just can't keep her clothes on

Here are her 15 best naked Instagram moments.

Ben Affleck should keep his clothes on

Anything to cover up that awful tattoo.

Big hands, bigger hands

Boyfriend of the year

Odds & Ends

Aaron Judge is starring in two new "This is SportsCenter" commercials ... Olivia Culpo appears to be getting over her breakup with Danny Amendola ... I love when emergency NHL goalies are forced into action ... The Wonderlic test scores of 2018 NFL Draft QBs has been leaked ... The state of Louisiana has some thoughts on pro wrestling ... Congrats to Penn State on winning the NIT ... The Blue Jays appear to be getting a cut of many scalped tickets ... I love ex-NBA players crapping all over LiAngelo Ball ... Michigan State spent $500K on a PR firm to track social media activity of Larry Nassar victims​​ ... Dawson's Creek fans will want to read this ... Who knew there was life after drumming for The Offspring?​

Kevin Durant, Robin Lopez are angry

Seattle loves Ichiro

Strong debut

Man of his word

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

