Is there a better surprise than Beyoncé tickets?

The answer to that question is no. Unless you got to actually meet Beyoncé, of course.

After practice on Thursday, Ohio State’s acting head football coach Ryan Day gave his squad a special treat when he decided to hook them up with tickets to see Queen B and Jay-Z perform at Ohio Stadium when they came through Columbus for their “On The Run II” tour.

Although it appears the team did not get to meet The Carters, players did get a chance to kick it with the opening act.

Turns out that surprise tickets to a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert are a major key to life.

1-1 is all the same

Doubleheaders are such a great aspect of baseball. Sure, it’s annoying when a game gets rained out, but enjoying two games in one day is great. And if you’re a Mets or a Phillies fan, Thursday showed you exactly why.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Mets got the upper hand on Philadelphia as they had their best hitting night of the season en route to setting a franchise record for runs scored in a 24-4 victory.

24 runs!



That's a new franchise record! pic.twitter.com/WFp4KLYHYb — New York Mets (@Mets) August 16, 2018

And as you can imagine, the only way to follow up a 24-4 win is by losing the very next game just hours later 9-6.

Because of course that's how that day would go. Set a scoring record, then lose by three runs

Never change, baseball.

Where does this rank among the greatest bat flips?

The bat flip is easily one of the coolest ways to celebrate in sports because of the simplicity, but depending on just how much flair the player has and how important the homer, it can be amazing.

In the first inning of Thursday’s contest between the Tigers and the Twins, Nick Castellanos blasted a two-run bomb and then found a really clever way to dispose of his bat before going around the bases. But just wait to see how the umpire gets involved in this.

Come for the #Blastellanos homer, stay for the bat toss. pic.twitter.com/xTrYBCbb9D — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 17, 2018

Does the ump catching the bat mid-fall make this cooler or lamer?

Either way, it was smooth operating by both Castellanos and home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. If only Castellanos could have done that same thing eight more times that night though, then Detroit wouldn't have lost 15-8.

Bits & Pieces

Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick claims he saw a person in a cage when he had a car pick him up from a photo shoot recently ... Eagles fans are still doing everything they can to troll Patriots fans in Massachusetts ... A new world record was set in the Beer Mile, but then it turns out that it wasn’t ... Despite what you would think because of Fortnite, not all athletes are always constantly on video games, and sometimes, guys like 49ers’ Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon need to take a second and learn ... The FDA approved the first ever generic version of the EpiPen ... A man was shot after a barbershop argument about Halle Berry and an Aretha Franklin biopic ... Ronda Rousey seems to really enjoy the WWE ... The Rangers turned a rare triple play.

In My Feelings on the way to trial

WATCH - Murder Suspect Caught:



Mims only seemed fazed by the sun as he walked out of the plane and danced his way into a Benton Harbor Police squad car.



Hear from authorities about the arrest at 5p and 6p on @WNDU. pic.twitter.com/Q3Tuwhw8OQ — Kim Shine WNDU (@KimShineWNDU) August 13, 2018

Aretha Franklin was a true legend in more ways than we can imagine

Aretha was so shady! the way she described Taylor and Nicki shsjsjd. Rest in peace queen of throwing shade. pic.twitter.com/UPbMjJ1VZM — c (@chuuzus) August 16, 2018

As Bocelli sings the celly rings

🎼 A spine-tingling performance from the maestro @AndreaBocelli who was a guest at the Suning Training Centre today 👏🎹🎤 pic.twitter.com/urHYA0MgOL — Inter (@Inter_en) August 16, 2018

It's still a home run as long as it just reaches the wall, right?

#Yankees are on the board thanks to a replay-reviewed RBI double from Giancarlo Stanton.#YANKSonYES LIVE stream:https://t.co/GOMgouuYho pic.twitter.com/F47KBeBjKE — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 16, 2018

Notre Dame in pinstripes because Yankee Stadium

TIL what happens when you combine Notre Dame 🏈 and the Yankees 👀



(via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/3tWnyjYp3f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2018

