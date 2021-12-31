Hot Clicks 100: The Best Stories, Tweets and Videos of 2021
Every year is a good year to be a sports fan, but 2021 was better than most, primarily because it was the year that stadiums around the world were able to return to full capacity after the crowd-less days of 2020. Vaccines allowed sports fans to gather by the thousands in sold-out arenas to be reminded that there’s nothing better than watching your favorite team in person.
And those fans were treated to plenty of memorable moments, like Giannis Antetokounmpo's taking over the NBA playoffs and leading the Bucks to their first title in 50 years, Major League Baseball playing a game in the middle of an Iowa cornfield, and Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl (and then enjoying himself a little too much in the ensuing parade).
I was lucky enough to witness some great moments myself, like a thrilling ninth inning in my first Yankees game since 2019 and AEW’s electric Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. I was also fortunate to cover everything from the year in sports in my daily column, Hot Clicks.
For the third year in a row, I’ve gone through every edition of Hot Clicks to pull out my 100 favorite stories, videos, tweets and photos of the year to compile a list of things that defined sports this year. (They’re not listed in any particular order, but they are numbered to prove there’s actually 100 of them.)