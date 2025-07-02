A Title Wasn't Patrick Ewing's Only Unfulfilled Promise With New York Knicks
Patrick Ewing is arguably the greatest player to ever wear a New York Knicks uniform. Although he never won an NBA championship, he had a chance to fulfill at least one promise in his career.
On July 2, 1997, Ewing signed a four-year, $65-million contract. It was thought to ensure him ending his playing days in New York.
"This afternoon, we came to terms with Patrick Ewing and signed him to a multi-year contract to keep him here where he belongs and in a Knick uniform," team president Ernie Grunfeld said at the time.
Even Ewing thought it was the end. At the time, he was one month from turning 35. His best years were behind him.
"I'm glad I'm going to finish my career here in New York," Ewing said at the press conference. "The fans deserve to get a championship and hopefully get one while I'm here."
Ewing, who lost to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets in the 1994 NBA Finals, did get back during the 1999 lockout-shortened season. The Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs. In 2000, things only got worse for Ewing. That summer he was traded to the Seattle Supersonics in what was an unmemorable season. Ewing then joined the Orlando Magic, completing a sad ending to a Hall of Fame career.
Perhaps it may have been better if Ewing was allowed to ride out his glory days in New York.
