Charles Barkley Grew A Detroit Pistons Fan Base After Punching Bill Laimbeer In 1990
NBA great Charles Barkley has always had a way with words.
Nothing showed that more than a candid postgame interview after a 121-119 road victory against the Detroit Pistons Jan. 25, 1993. While Barkley was answering questions, the announcers noticed a contingent of Pistons fans holding up signs championing him for MVP. Barkley finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
That's when commentator Doug Collins asked, "Charles, you don't have fans in Detroit?" Barkley then explained.
"These are Detroit fans and every since I punched Bill Laimbeer, they've been happy," Barkley said.
Barkley and Laimbeer were part of an epic brawl in 1990 that saw a bunch of players fined or ejected. Barkley was fined $20,000 for punching Laimbeer. Isiah Thomas, Rick Mahorn were among the others involved.
"Bill is a great guy," Barkley said. "I have a lot of respect for him but it was fun punching him."
As for the Detroit fans that night cheering on Barkley, they were correct. Barkley, who playing his first season with the Suns, did win the MVP. It ended Michael Jordan's two-year stranglehold on the award.
It still didn't help Barkley avoid ending his career without a championship. The Suns lost to Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals in six games. It was the Bulls' final title before Jordan entered his first retirement.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
