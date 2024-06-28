George Karl Appears To Side With LeBron James In Debate Of Lakers Drafting Bronny
Former NBA coach George Karl has used social media to troll the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years.
Last week he went after the Lakers on a few occasions for hiring J.J. Redick as coach. The Lakers are involved in yet another controversy but this time it appears Karl is on their side. On Thursday, they drafted Bronny James with the No. 55 pick.
It will give him the possibility of playing alongside his father, LeBron, at some point this season. While some fans are in an uproar of the Lakers using a pick on someone who wasn't considered a top prospect in college, Karl seems to have no problem with it.
Here's what he posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Show me a father who wouldn’t have immense pride to work or play with their son on a big stage #children of the game."
Karl's son, Coby, played three seasons in the NBA from 2007-09, including one with the Lakers. So it's obvious why he is excited for LeBron to get the opportunity to spend time with his son as co-workers.
The criticism comes because Bronny James doesn't have the credentials as some of the other prospects fighting for spots in the league. The Lakers also could have just signed him as an undrafted free agent, which would have prevented the firestorm.
It will be an interesting season, for sure, in Los Angeles.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
