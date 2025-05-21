Back In The Day NBA

Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Reveals Real Feelings For Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Actor and filmmaker Spike Lee reacts in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee and Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller are forever linked.

They had their moment in the 1995 NBA playoff. To them, it's over. No need to bring it up with the Knicks and Pacers playing in this season's Eastern Conference finals.

"Here's the thing, already they are digging up stuff of me and Reggie Miller," Lee said recently. "I like to tell everybody, me and Reggie Miller, we're cool. That stuff, how many years ago? It was 20 years ago. That's been dead and buried. It's mutual respect between Reggie Miller and I. People can try to stir up some stuff, I guarantee Reggie and I, we're not going for that."

Miller and Lee taunted each often during the 1990s. The most famous interaction came in 1995 when Miller scored eight points in nine seconds to lead the Pacers to a shocking victory. They eventually won the series before losing to the Orlando Magic in the next round.

While Miller and Lee have squashed beef, the Pacers fan have not. They still have animosity toward Lee. At least that's how Lee feels from experiences every time the Knicks face the Pacers.

"But them people in Indiana, that's another thing," Lee said. "They don't like me."

Fans can only hope the renewed version of this rivalry is similar to the `90s.

