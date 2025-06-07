LeBron James Could’ve Learned To Beat The Heat From 1987 Lakers
On this day 38 years ago, the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 1987 NBA Finals, with a strange outside advantage that arguably lifted them to victory.
Boston Garden didn't have air conditioning, prompting Los Angeles to bring their own to offset the heat.
"One real-world factor that's always aided the Celtics has been the heat in this non-air-conditioned building," CBS Sports' James Brown said. "Although it hasn't been a factor today, the Los Angeles Lakers have come well prepared for Game 4 on Tuesday by bringing their own portable air conditioners."
LeBron James and the Miami Heat could've learned from the Lakers, who went on to win the series in six games and clinch their 10th title. James departed in the series opener of the 2014 Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, getting cramps at the beginning of the fourth quarter due to the heat conditions. The Heat went on to lose this game and eventually the series. Had they strategized like Los Angeles, they would have arguably won this game and changed the series outcome.
But, probably not. This was arguably the lopsided Finals in franchise history, with Miami being gentlemen swept amid a dominant Spurs series performance. Their collective team basketball was commanding from top to bottom, with Kawhi Leonard winning the Finals MVP with his defense on James.
I guess you can say the heat was the Heat's biggest downfall.
Okay, that's enough.
