NBA Great Makes Rigging Allegations About Kings-Lakers 2002 Conference Finals
Former Sacramento Kings point guard Mike Bibby was involved in one of the most scrutinized playoff series in NBA history.
He recently spoke of the 2002 Western Conference finals between the Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. It left a bad taste for the Kings, who were on the cusp of booting the two-time defending champs from the playoffs. The Kings led 3-2 in the seven-game series, needing just one win to reach the NBA Finals.
Bibby then received a warning from teammate Chucky Brown before Game 6 about a possible rigging.
During his interview on the “Straight Game Podcast” Bibby spoke of Brown’s warning.
"Chucky Brown tells me, like, 'Hey Mike, if the NBA wants a team to win a game, they're going to bring in a specific crew,'" Bibby said. "I'm like, 'Chucky, get out of here, like Chucky, ain't nothing they could do to stop this. Like there's nothing they can do to stop it. Like, no matter, they can do whatever they want.”'
Bibby did not share the name of the referee but he was present for tip-off of Game 6 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The conspiracy lingers more than 20 years later. The Lakers sank 21 of 27 free throws in the fourth quarter compared to the Kings' nine attempts. The Lakers won 106-102 before winning Game 7 on the way to a third straight title.
