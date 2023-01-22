Skip to main content

Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History

Sunday's 3-2 win over Manchester United took Arsenal to 50 points in the Premier League this season.

Never before in Premier League history had the Gunners claimed 50 points in their first 19 games of a campaign.

Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.

That season famously ended with Arsenal winning the title without losing a single match.

The Invincibles finished with 90 points (26 wins and 12 draws).

But Mikel Arteta's side are on track to win 100 points if they can continue their current form over the second half of the season.

Bukayo Saka was asked about the importance of Arsenal's record-breaking start following Sunday's victory over United.

Saka, who scored Arsenal's second goal against United, told Sky Sports: "That's really significant.

"It's something we can be proud of but we have to stay humble. It's only halfway through the season and things can change very quickly.

"But if we keep playing like we have then we'll be in a good place at the end of the season, we just have to keep it up."

Arsenal's players pictured celebrating a goal by Bukayo Saka (right) during a 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023

Arsenal's players pictured celebrating a goal by Bukayo Saka (right) during a 3-2 win over Manchester United

