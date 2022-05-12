Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Release Clause II: Man City Contract Said To Include Buy-Out Option

Manchester City will sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1 and in doing so end one of the longest running transfer sagas this year.

Once it became known that Haaland's contract at Dortmund included a release clause, all of Europe's top clubs were interested.

It was originally suggested that the release clause figure had been €75 million but, according to Sky Sports, City paid just €60m to buy Haaland out of his contract.

Although that figure falls way short of his natural market value, Dortmund made a tidy profit, having bought Haaland for only €20m in January 2019.

Haaland and his representatives clearly knew he was set for big things in 2019. By placing a pre-agreed buy-out clause in his contract, they were able to ensure that Dortmund could not block his progression by stopping him from joining a bigger club.

A report by BILD in Germany has claimed that Haaland's negotiators have done the same this time by successfully demanding that his City contract included a buy-out clause.

The report claims that Haaland's five-year contract at City can be bought out after two years for a fee of £128m.

That will fuel speculation about his next step on the career ladder.

Erling Haaland pictured in action for Norway in September 2021

Erling Haaland pictured in action for Norway in September 2021

Haaland was linked with Real Madrid this year but it is understood that the brilliance of Karim Benzema was a factor in them not completing a move for the Norwegian.

Benzema has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 30 La Liga appearances this season, while the Frenchman has netted 15 times in 11 Champions League games.

But in two years, in the summer of 2024, Benzema will be 36 years old and Haaland could be the perfect replacement at £128m.

Thoughts of future transfers will likely not be at the forefront of Haaland's mind right now.

After playing his final game for Dortmund on Saturday, he can start focusing on scoring goals and winning titles at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland pictured in action for Norway in September 2021
News

Erling Haaland Release Clause II: Man City Contract Said To Include Buy-Out Option

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Liverpool forward Mo Salah pictured holding his trophy after being named as the FWA's Footballer of the Year in May 2022
News

Mo Salah Says His "Numbers" Prove He Is "The Best" In The World In His Position

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
PSG forward Lionel Messi pictured in May 2022
News

Lionel Messi Tops Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes List 2022 Ahead Of Cristiano Ronaldo In 3rd

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Ivan Perisic pictured celebrating after scoring for Inter Milan against Juventus in the 2022 Coppa Italia final
Watch

Juventus 2-4 Inter Milan: Watch Coppa Italia Final Highlights

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Mykhaylo Mudryk pictured celebrating after scoring Ukraine's first goal of 2022 in a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach
News

Ukraine National Team Play First Soccer Match Of 2022 Ahead Of World Cup Play-Offs

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Leeds winger Dan James (left) pictured jumping into a bad tackle on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic
Watch

Watch Awful Dan James Tackle That Ended His Season And Maybe Mateo Kovacic's Too

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne (left) pictured celebrating in the style of Erling Haaland after scoring for Man City against Wolves in May 2022
News

Kevin De Bruyne Performs Erling Haaland's Trademark Celebration During Four-Goal Masterclass

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
A general view of the UEFA Europa League trophy
News

Manchester United Guaranteed UEFA Europa Place Next Season After City's Win Over Wolves

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Manchester United's players celebrate winning the 2021/22 FA Youth Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final at Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Win FA Youth Cup In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd And Sir Alex Ferguson

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago