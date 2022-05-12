Erling Haaland Release Clause II: Man City Contract Said To Include Buy-Out Option

Manchester City will sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1 and in doing so end one of the longest running transfer sagas this year.

Once it became known that Haaland's contract at Dortmund included a release clause, all of Europe's top clubs were interested.

It was originally suggested that the release clause figure had been €75 million but, according to Sky Sports, City paid just €60m to buy Haaland out of his contract.

Although that figure falls way short of his natural market value, Dortmund made a tidy profit, having bought Haaland for only €20m in January 2019.

Haaland and his representatives clearly knew he was set for big things in 2019. By placing a pre-agreed buy-out clause in his contract, they were able to ensure that Dortmund could not block his progression by stopping him from joining a bigger club.

A report by BILD in Germany has claimed that Haaland's negotiators have done the same this time by successfully demanding that his City contract included a buy-out clause.

The report claims that Haaland's five-year contract at City can be bought out after two years for a fee of £128m.

That will fuel speculation about his next step on the career ladder.

Erling Haaland pictured in action for Norway in September 2021 IMAGO/Jon Olav Nesvold

Haaland was linked with Real Madrid this year but it is understood that the brilliance of Karim Benzema was a factor in them not completing a move for the Norwegian.

Benzema has scored 26 goals and provided 11 assists in 30 La Liga appearances this season, while the Frenchman has netted 15 times in 11 Champions League games.

But in two years, in the summer of 2024, Benzema will be 36 years old and Haaland could be the perfect replacement at £128m.

Thoughts of future transfers will likely not be at the forefront of Haaland's mind right now.

After playing his final game for Dortmund on Saturday, he can start focusing on scoring goals and winning titles at the Etihad Stadium.