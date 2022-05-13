Skip to main content

Even Toni Kroos Thinks Man City's Sergio Aguero Statue Looks More Like Him

Manchester City celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their first ever Premier League title win this week.

The club marked the occasion by unveiling a statue of the man who scored City's most famous goal ever on May 13, 2012.

Sergio Aguero was immortalized by a giant artwork outside of the Etihad Stadium.

The statue depicts the moment just after Aguero had scored 93 minutes and 20 seconds into the final game of the 2011/12 season to give City a 3-2 win over QPR.

That famous victory saw Aguero and Co win the EPL on goal difference.

A statue of Sergio Aguero pictured outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on the day it was unveiled in May 2022

A statue of Sergio Aguero pictured outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Sergio Aguero pictured with girlfriend Sofia Calzetti outside the Etihad Stadium in May 2022 on the day Manchester City unveiled a statue of their former striker

Aguero and girlfriend Sofia Calzetti were in Manchester to see the statue unveiled

Aguero's statue shows him swinging his shirt above his head in celebration.

But another detail of the statue, namely its facial features, caught the attention of a lot of fans on Twitter.

Many social media users took time out of their Friday to comment that the statue looked more like Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos than Aguero.

Even Kroos himself could not help but say something.

Kroos quote-retweeted a photo of the statue which had been posted by BBC reporter Simon Stone.

Stone had captioned the picture with the words: "Sergio is here."

Kroos comically responded: "Sure?"

A statue of Sergio Aguero pictured outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on the day it was unveiled in May 2022
News

Even Toni Kroos Thinks Man City's Sergio Aguero Statue Looks More Like Him

By Robert Summerscales14 seconds ago
A leaked image of Newcastle United's 2022/23 away shirt
News

New Newcastle United Away Jersey Set To Be Big In Saudi Arabia But It Faces Criticism In UK

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured gesturing to his players during their Champions League semi-final win over Manchester City in 2022
News

Real Madrid Will Line Up In Fluid 4-3-3 Formation Vs Liverpool, Says Carlo Ancelotti

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) pictured shielding the ball from Son Heung-min during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in May 2022
News

Premier League Player Of The Season Nominees And How To Vote

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Vinicius Junior pictured celebrating a goal on the night he scored his first hat-trick for Real Madrid - in a 6-0 win over Levante in May 2022
Watch

Watch Vinicius Junior Score His First Real Madrid Hat-Trick To Relegate Levante From La Liga

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Mikel Arteta pictured during his Arsenal team's 3-0 defeat at Tottenham in May 2022
News

Antonio Conte Advises Mikel Arteta To Stop Complaining About Refs And Focus On Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Tottenham's no.7 Son Heung-min pictured looking upset after being subbed off by Antonio Conte during his side's 3-0 win over Arsenal in May 2022
News

Son Heung-Min "Not Angry, Just Disappointed" With Antonio Conte Substitution Against Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Son Heung-min (left) pictured celebrating after scoring in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Arsenal in May 2022
News

Arsenal Could Not Handle Son Heung-Min But It Was Their Decision That Allowed Him To Play

By Robert SummerscalesMay 12, 2022
Arsenal defender Rob Holding pictured walking off the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being sent off in May 2022
Watch

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Shown Another Red Card After Rob Holding Makes Four Fouls In 21 Mins

By Robert SummerscalesMay 12, 2022