SI Fantasy & Gambling's 2020-2021 NBA Offseason Blog

"The Fantasy Exec" has a new blog keeping fantasy managers and hoops bettors engaged and connected throughout the offseason.

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's Fantasy and Gambling NBA offseason primer!

This is where I will update all the offseason moves, transactions and updates from a fantasy and betting perspective to get you prepared for the upcoming 2021 season.

Lock in early NBA Futures prices at DraftKings Sportsbook!

Wednesday, November 18th, 2020

NBA Draft Betting Preview

SI's Roy Larking and I put together a betting breakdown ahead of today's NBA Draft, including a play at No. 1 overall that I think offers tremendous value.

Coaching Changes

Brooklyn Nets - Hall of Famer Steve Nash gets his first head coaching gig with the super talented Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is built to make a deep run, and Nash gets one of the top rosters in the Eastern Conference. Currently, Brooklyn has +600 odds to win the 2020 NBA title via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls - The Bulls hired former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan to take over for their franchise. The Bulls finished the 2019 season 29-34-2 against the spread (ATS).

Cleveland Cavaliers - J.B. Bickerstaff took over as the Cavs head coach at the All-Star break, before the season came to an end he coached the Cavs to a 5-6 record.

Houston Rockets - The Rockets hired Stephen Silas to replace Mike D'Antoni on October 30, 2020. With James Harden and Russell Westbrook on the trading block, and after the Robert Covington deal to Portland, the Rockets will be going in a new direction this upcoming season.

Indiana Pacers - The Pacers hired Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren to be their new head coach after firing Nate McMillian.

Los Angeles Clippers - The Clippers and Doc Rivers went their separate ways after seven seasons, the Clippers hired Tyronn Lue to replace Rivers after a disappointing end to the 2019 season.

New Orleans Pelicans - The Pelicans lured Stan Van Gundy back to the sidelines after letting go of Alvin Gentry. Van Gundy will inherit a roster with good young talent led by last year's top pick Zion Williamson.

New York Knicks - Tom Thibodeau will now try his hand at turning around the New York Knicks. The Knicks were 35-30-1 ATS last season.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Mark Daigneault will move from assistant coach to head coach after the Thunder parted ways with Billy Donovan after five seasons.

Philadelphia 76ers- Doc Rivers returns to the Eastern Conference to lead Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and a 76ers club filled with talent but have underachieved in the postseason. The Sixers have +1200 odds to win the Eastern Conference in 2021 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trades and Free Agency

The Houston Rockets trade Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers for Trevor Ariza, their 2020 first-round pick (16th), and a protected 2021 pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks trade Donte Divincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, and D.J. Wilson to the Sacramento Kings for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James.

The Milwaukee Bucks trade Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks, and two additional drafts pick swamps to the New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday.

The Phoenix Suns traded Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque, and a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Chris Paul and Abdel Nader.

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 28th pick in the 2020 NBS Draft.

The Detriot Pistons trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round pick.

DraftKings Sportsbook NBA Futures Odds

For the latest NBA Futures odds for the upcoming 2021 season, visit DraftKings Sportsbook HERE.