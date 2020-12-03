Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We're into the final regular season week of most fantasy football seasons. Seeding matters! Don't take your foot off the pedal. Let's set those Week 13 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. JAC) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CLE) James Robinson, JAC (at MIN) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. NE) Nick Chubb, CLE (at TEN) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. PHI) Chris Carson, SEA (vs. NYG) Josh Jacobs, LV (at NYJ) D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PIT) Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. BUF) - Home running backs have averaged more than 26 fantasy points per game against the Buffalo defense this season. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET) - No team in the league has allowed more total touchdowns (21) or fantasy points (33.2 PPG) to running backs than Detroit. Miles Sanders, PHI (at GB) Alvin Kamara, NO (at ATL) Wayne Gallman, NYG (at SEA) - The Seahawks defense has allowed 12 total touchdowns and nearly 25 fantasy points per game to running backs this season. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. DAL) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at TEN) Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. LAR) Nyheim Hines, IND (at HOU) - The Texans defense has surrendered 14 total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. CIN) - The Bengals have allowed 14-plus points to runners nine times, including two backs with over 17 points in their last three games. James Conner, PIT (vs. WAS) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at KC) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at HOU) The Texans defense has surrendered 14 total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at BAL) Zeke has scored 12 or fewer fantasy points in all but one game since Dak Prescott went down, including four games with single digits. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. DEN) Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. NO) Running backs have scored just five touchdowns and have averaged the fewest fantasy points (16.8 PPG) against New Orleans. Duke Johnson, HOU (vs. IND) Giovani Bernard, CIN (at MIA) Bernard has scored fewer than nine fantasy points in three straight games, and he's had no more than 12 touches in those games. Damien Harris, NE (at LAC) James White, NE (at LAC) Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. LV) Zack Moss, BUF (at SF) The Niners defense has been tough on running backs, allowing just nine total touchdowns and the eighth-fewest fantasy points. Latavius Murray, NO (at ATL) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. LAR) Devontae Booker, LV (at NYJ) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at PIT) Devin Singletary, BUF (at SF) Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. PHI) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at ARI) Henderson has failed in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in all but one of his last six games. Cam Akers, LAR (at ARI) Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. NYG) Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. NE) Jerick McKinnon, SF (vs. BUF) Malcolm Brown , LAR (at ARI) Tony Pollard, DAL (at BAL) Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. DAL) Brian Hill, ATL (vs. NO) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. WAS) Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. DEN) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at KC) Boston Scott, PHI (at GB) Ito Smith, ATL (vs. NO) Jordan Wilkins, IND (at HOU) Matt Breida, MIA (vs. CIN) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. JAC) Adrian Peterson, DET (at CHI) Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. DAL) Samaje Perine , CIN (at MIA) Anthony McFarland , PIT (vs. WAS) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. LV)