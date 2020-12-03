Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

Davante Adams, GB (vs. PHI) Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. DEN) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. NYG) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. CLE) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. LAR) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. NE) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at SF) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. JAC) Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. NO) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. IND) - The loss of Will Fuller (suspension) makes Cooks a virtual must start for fantasy fans regardless of the matchup.

Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. DET) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. JAC) - Receivers lined out wide have averaged nearly 24 fantasy points a game against the Jaguars defense this season.

Robert Woods, LAR (at ARI) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at PIT) Michael Thomas, NO (at ATL) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYG) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. WAS) Cooper Kupp, LAR (at ARI) DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. CIN) - The Bengals defense has allowed 12 touchdowns and the fourth-most points to receivers lined out wide in 2020. Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. WAS) D.J. Chark, JAC (at MIN) - The Vikings have struggled against opposing wideouts, allowing 18 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points. Amari Cooper, DAL (at BAL) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. WAS) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at TEN) Corey Davis, TEN (vs. CLE) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. BUF) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. LV) - Las Vegas has struggled against the slot, allowing six touchdowns and the third-most points to the position ni 2020. Cole Beasley, BUF (at SF) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at HOU) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at MIA) Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at CHI) - The Bears have been tough on receivers lined out wide, allowing four touchdown and the third-fewest fantasy points. Jakobi Meyers, NE (at LAC) Sterling Shepard, NYG (at SEA) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at BAL) - The Ravens defense has been tough on slot receivers, allowing just one touchdown catch to the position this season. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. BUF) Keelan Cole, JAC (at MIN) Nelson Agholor, LV (at NYJ) Tee Higgins, CIN (at MIA) - The rookie must face a Dolphins defense that’s given up just eight touchdown catches to wide receivers in 2020. Breshad Perriman, NYJ (vs. LV) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at KC) - Wide receivers have scored a mere six touchdowns and averaged the fourth-fewest points against Kansas City. T.Y. Hilton, IND (at HOU) Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. DAL) Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. LAR) - The Rams have allowed just six touchdown catches and the fewest points (29.8 PG) to opposing wide receivers. Allen Lazard, GB (vs. PHI) Denzel Mims, NYJ (vs. LV) Tim Patrick, DEN (at KC) Keke Coutee, HOU (vs. IND) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. NE) Darius Slayton, NYG (at SEA) Sammy Watkins, KC (vs. DEN) Laviska Shenault, JAC (at MIIN) Rashard Higgins, CLE (at TEN) Russell Gage, ATL (vs. NO) Damiere Byrd, NE (at LAC) Gabriel Davis, BUF (at SF) Jalen Reagor, PHI (at GB) Josh Reynolds, LAR (at ARI) Michael Gallup, DAL (at BAL) Collin Johnson, JAC (at MIN) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. DEN)