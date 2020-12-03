Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We're into the final regular season week of most fantasy football seasons. Seeding matters! Don't take your foot off the pedal. Let's set those Week 13 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

TEAM DEFENSES

Chiefs, KC (vs. DEN) - Defenses have combined to score the second-most fantasy points against Drew Lock and the Broncos this season.

Dolphins, MIA (vs. CIN) - The Dolphins defense should find success at home against backup quarterback Brandon Allen and the Bengals this week. Steelers, PIT (vs. WAS) Ravens, BAL (vs. DAL) - The Cowboys have been a great matchup for fantasy defenses, and they're offensive line is chock full of injuries.

Packers, GB (vs. PHI) Seahawks, SEA (vs. NYG) Vikings, MIN (vs. JAC) Saints, NO (at ATL) Rams, LAR (at ARI) Giants, NYG (at SEA) Raiders, LV (at NYJ) Colts, IND (at HOU) Bills , BUF (at SF) Chargers, LAC (vs. NE) 49ers, SF (vs. BUF) - Defenses have averaged fewer than four fantasy points per game against Buffalo, making the 49ers less attractive this week.

Patriots, NE (at LAC) Cardinals, ARI (vs. LAR) Lions, DET (at CHI) Titans, TEN (vs. CLE) Texans, HOU (vs. IND) Falcons, ATL (vs. NO) - Atlanta's defense put up 28 fantasy points last week, but I wouldn't chase the points this week against the Saints. Bengals, CIN (at MIA) Browns, CLE (at TEN) - Defenses have combined to score the second-fewest fantasy points when facing Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense. Cowboys, DAL (at BAL)