Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!
We're into the final regular season week of most fantasy football seasons. Seeding matters! Don't take your foot off the pedal. Let's set those Week 13 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

  1. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DEN) - The Broncos defense has allowed 25 field goals and the third-most fantasy points (10.2 PPG) to enemy kickers.
  2. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NO)
  3. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. CIN)  - Cincinnati has surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to opposing kickers six different times this season.
  4. Tyler Bass, BUF (at SF)
  5. Daniel Carlson, LV (at NYJ) - A total of six different kickers have produced at least 10 fantasy points against the Men in Green in 2020.
  6. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs DAL)
  7. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at HOU)
  8. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NYG)
  9. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. PHI)
  10. Wil Lutz, NO (at ATL)
  11. Matt Gay, LAR (at ARI)
  12. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. WAS)
  13. Matt Prater, DET (at CHI)
  14. Dan Bailey, MIN (vs. JAC)
  15. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. CLE)
  16. Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. NE)
  17. Graham Gano, NYG (at SEA)
  18. Cody Parkey, CLE (at TEN)
  19. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. IND)
  20. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. DET)
  21. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (vs. LAR) - The Rams have allowed just 16 field-goal conversions and an average of 6.6 fantasy points per game to kickers.
  22. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at BAL) - No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (3.4 PPG) to opposing kickers than the Ravens.
  23. Brandon McManus, DEN (at KC)
  24. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. BUF)
