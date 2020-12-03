Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We're into the final regular season week of most fantasy football seasons. Seeding matters! Don't take your foot off the pedal. Let's set those Week 13 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN) Darren Waller, LV (at NYJ) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. DAL) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CHI) Tight ends have scored eight touchdowns and averaged 15.6 fantasy points per game against the Bears this season.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (at GB) Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. NE) Evan Engram, NYG (at SEA) Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. NO) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. PHI) The Eagles defense has allowed six touchdowns and the 12th-most fantasy points (13.4 PPG) to tight ends in 2020.

Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. JAC) Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. WAS) Austin Hooper, CLE (at TEN) - The Titans defense has also surrendered 13-plus fantasy points to a tight end three different times since Week 9.

Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. CLE) - The Cleveland defense has allowed eight touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Noah Fant, DEN (at KC) - Fant has failed to score 10 or more fantasy points in each of his last four games and seven of his last eight overall.

Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. CIN) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at BAL) Trey Burton, IND (at HOU) Jordan Reed, SF (vs. BUF) Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. DET) - Graham has failed to score nine fantasy points in five of his last six games, and his last two contests have resulted in 6.2 points.

Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. IND) Logan Thomas, WAS (at PIT) - Pittsburgh has allowed one touchdown to a tight end, and the position has averaged 8.0 fantasy points per game against them.

Jacob Hollister, SEA (vs. PHI) Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NYG) Jared Cook, NO (at ATL) - Cook has seen eight targets in his last four games, and things aren’t likely to get better as long as Taysom Hill is under center. Tyler Eifert, JAC (at MIN) Gerald Everett, LAR (at ARI) Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at HOU) Tyler Higbee, LAR (at ARI) Darren Fells, HOU (vs. IND) Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. CLE)