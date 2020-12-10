Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers
Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Davante Adams, GB (at DET)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at CAR)
- D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. ATL)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at JAC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at NYG)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (at LAC)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at TB)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Julio Jones, ATL (at LAC)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at TB)
- Michael Thomas, NO (at PHI)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. DEN)
- The Broncos defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to home receivers lined out wide this season.
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BUF)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at SF)
- Corey Davis, TEN (at JAC)
- Wide receivers have put up 14 touchdown catches and averaged the sixth-most points against Jacksonville in 2020.
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. MIN)
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NE)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. MIN)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at CIN)
- The Bengals defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to outside receivers this season, so start Cooper.
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NE)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at SEA)
- Seattle's defense has struggled to contain slot receivers, allowing league-high averages of 7.6 catches and 93.8 yards.
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at CHI)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (at BUF)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. GB)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. DAL)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at BUF)
- The Bills have been tough on receivers out of the slot, as just one has scored more than 13.3 fantasy points against them.
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. BAL)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at LV)
- Hilton has scored 43.1 points in his last two games, during which time his target share has risen to 20.8 percent.
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. KC)
- KC has given up just 76.4 yards per game to wideouts, and receivers lined out wide haven't had much success.
- Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. WAS)
- D.J. Chark, JAC (vs. TEN)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. WAS)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CIN)
- Antonio Brown, TB (vs. MIN)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at CAR)
- Keke Coutee, HOU (at CHI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at LV)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (at CLE)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. IND)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (at CIN)
- Allen Lazard, GB (at DET)
- Breshad Perriman, NYJ (at SEA)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at LAR)
- The Rams been tough on visiting receivers, allowing just 156.8 yards and no touchdowns to the position at SoFi Stadium.
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at CAR)
- The Panthers defense has allowed just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to visiting receivers.
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (at NYG) - The Giants improved pass defense has surrendered just five touchdowns to receivers lined out wide this season.
- Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (at MIA)
- Laviska Shenault, JAC (vs. TEN)
- Golden Tate, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Damiere Byrd, NE (at LAR)