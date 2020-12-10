Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (at DET) Tyreek Hill, KC (at CAR) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. NYJ) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. ATL) A.J. Brown, TEN (at JAC) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at NYG) Calvin Ridley, ATL (at LAC) Adam Thielen, MIN (at TB) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. PIT) Julio Jones, ATL (at LAC) Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. HOU) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at TB) Michael Thomas, NO (at PHI) Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. DEN) - The Broncos defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to home receivers lined out wide this season.

Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYJ) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BUF) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at SF) Corey Davis, TEN (at JAC) - Wide receivers have put up 14 touchdown catches and averaged the sixth-most points against Jacksonville in 2020.

Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. DEN) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. MIN) Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NE) Mike Evans, TB (vs. MIN) Amari Cooper, DAL (at CIN) - The Bengals defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to outside receivers this season, so start Cooper.

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NE) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at SEA) - Seattle's defense has struggled to contain slot receivers, allowing league-high averages of 7.6 catches and 93.8 yards.

Brandin Cooks, HOU (at CHI) Chase Claypool, PIT (at BUF) Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. GB) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. DAL) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at BUF) - The Bills have been tough on receivers out of the slot, as just one has scored more than 13.3 fantasy points against them.

Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. BAL) T.Y. Hilton, IND (at LV) - Hilton has scored 43.1 points in his last two games, during which time his target share has risen to 20.8 percent.

DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. KC) - KC has given up just 76.4 yards per game to wideouts, and receivers lined out wide haven't had much success.

Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. PIT) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. DAL) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. WAS) D.J. Chark, JAC (vs. TEN) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. WAS) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CIN) Antonio Brown, TB (vs. MIN) Tim Patrick, DEN (at CAR) Keke Coutee, HOU (at CHI) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at LV) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. ARI) Marquise Brown, BAL (at CLE) Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. IND) Michael Gallup, DAL (at CIN) Allen Lazard, GB (at DET) Breshad Perriman, NYJ (at SEA) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at LAR) - The Rams been tough on visiting receivers, allowing just 156.8 yards and no touchdowns to the position at SoFi Stadium.

Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at CAR) - The Panthers defense has allowed just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to visiting receivers.

Mike Williams, LAC (vs. ATL) Christian Kirk, ARI (at NYG) - The Giants improved pass defense has surrendered just five touchdowns to receivers lined out wide this season. Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. ARI) Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. BAL) Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. PIT) Sammy Watkins, KC (at MIA) Laviska Shenault, JAC (vs. TEN) Golden Tate, NYG (vs. ARI) Damiere Byrd, NE (at LAR)