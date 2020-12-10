Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 14 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (at MIA) Darren Waller, LV (vs. IND) Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. GB) Robert Tonyan, GB (at DET) Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. ATL) - Tight ends have scored nine touchdowns and averaged nearly 16 fantasy points against the Falcons this season. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. ARI) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. NO) Eric Ebron, PIT (at BUF) - Buffalo has been generous to tight ends, allowing seven touchdowns and nearly 16 fantasy points per game to the position.

Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. MIN) Noah Fant, DEN (at CAR) - Carolina's defense has struggled versus tight ends, allowing an average of 13.9 fantasy points a game (seventh-most).

Logan Thomas, WAS (at SF) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. KC) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at CIN) - Tight ends have scored seven touchdowns and put up an average of 16.1 fantasy points a game against Cincinnati in 2020.

Hayden Hurst, ATL (at LAC) Anthony Firkser, TEN (at JAC) Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at TB) Jordan Reed, SF (vs. WAS) Jordan Akins, HOU (at CHI) Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. NO) - The Saints have allowed just one tight end to score more than 3.3 fantasy points in a game against them since Week 5.

Tyler Eifert, JAC (vs. TEN) Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. BAL) - Hooper has averaged just 5.5 fantasy points in the last month and has seen just two targets in three of his last four games.

Trey Burton, IND (at LV) - The Raiders have allowed just one touchdown to opposing tight ends since Week 7, making Burton a risk this weekend.

Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. HOU) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NE) Jared Cook, NO (at PHI) - Cook has averaged just 3.3 fantasy points since Week 9, and the Saints have run the ball 58 percent of the time with Taysom Hill. Drew Sample, CIN (vs. DAL) Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. NE) Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NYJ) Dan Arnold, ARI (at NYG)