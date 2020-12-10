Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends
Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
MORE: Week 14 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub
Week 14 Rankings (PPR)
TIGHT ENDS
- Travis Kelce, KC (at MIA)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. IND)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. GB)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (at DET) Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. ATL) - Tight ends have scored nine touchdowns and averaged nearly 16 fantasy points against the Falcons this season.
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. NO)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (at BUF)
- Buffalo has been generous to tight ends, allowing seven touchdowns and nearly 16 fantasy points per game to the position.
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. MIN)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at CAR)
- Carolina's defense has struggled versus tight ends, allowing an average of 13.9 fantasy points a game (seventh-most).
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at SF)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. KC)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at CIN)
- Tight ends have scored seven touchdowns and put up an average of 16.1 fantasy points a game against Cincinnati in 2020.
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (at LAC)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (at JAC)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at TB)
- Jordan Reed, SF (vs. WAS)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at CHI)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. NO)
- The Saints have allowed just one tight end to score more than 3.3 fantasy points in a game against them since Week 5.
- Tyler Eifert, JAC (vs. TEN)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Hooper has averaged just 5.5 fantasy points in the last month and has seen just two targets in three of his last four games.
- Trey Burton, IND (at LV)
- The Raiders have allowed just one touchdown to opposing tight ends since Week 7, making Burton a risk this weekend.
- Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NE)
- Jared Cook, NO (at PHI) - Cook has averaged just 3.3 fantasy points since Week 9, and the Saints have run the ball 58 percent of the time with Taysom Hill.
- Drew Sample, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. NE)
- Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Dan Arnold, ARI (at NYG)