Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses (DST)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 14 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSES

  1. Saints, NO (at PHI) - Defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points against the Eagles, who will be starting rookie Jalen Hurts.
  2. Seahawks, SEA (vs. NYJ) - New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game while allowing 33 sacks and 119 quarterback pressures. 
  3. Rams, LAR (vs. NE)
  4. Panthers, CAR (vs. DEN) - Defenses have averaged the second-most points when facing Drew Lock and the Broncos offense, so start Carolina.
  5. Chiefs, KC (at MIA)
  6. Buccaneers, TB (vs. MIN)
  7. Ravens, BAL (at CLE)
  8. Packers, GB (at DET)
  9. Titans, TEN (at JAC)
  10. Colts, IND (at LV)
  11. Cowboys, DAL (at CIN)
  12. Cardinals, ARI (at NYG)
  13. 49ers, SF (vs. WAS)
  14. Steelers, PIT (at BUF)
  15. Patriots, NE (at LAR)
  16. Football Team, WAS (at SF)
  17. Giants, NYG (vs. ARI)
  18. Bears, CHI (vs. HOU)
  19. Texans, HOU (at CHI)
  20. Bengals, CIN (vs. DAL)
  21. Browns, CLE (vs. BAL)
  22. Chargers, LAC (vs. ATL)
  23. Falcons, ATL (at LAC)
  24. Raiders, LV (vs. IND)
