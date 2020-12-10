Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSES

Saints, NO (at PHI) - Defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points against the Eagles, who will be starting rookie Jalen Hurts.

Seahawks, SEA (vs. NYJ) - New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game while allowing 33 sacks and 119 quarterback pressures.

Rams, LAR (vs. NE) Panthers, CAR (vs. DEN) - Defenses have averaged the second-most points when facing Drew Lock and the Broncos offense, so start Carolina. Chiefs, KC (at MIA) Buccaneers, TB (vs. MIN) Ravens, BAL (at CLE) Packers, GB (at DET) Titans, TEN (at JAC) Colts, IND (at LV) Cowboys, DAL (at CIN) Cardinals, ARI (at NYG) 49ers, SF (vs. WAS) Steelers, PIT (at BUF) Patriots, NE (at LAR) Football Team, WAS (at SF) Giants, NYG (vs. ARI) Bears, CHI (vs. HOU) Texans, HOU (at CHI) Bengals, CIN (vs. DAL) Browns, CLE (vs. BAL) Chargers, LAC (vs. ATL) Falcons, ATL (at LAC) Raiders, LV (vs. IND)