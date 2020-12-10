Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses (DST)
Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
- Saints, NO (at PHI)
- Defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points against the Eagles, who will be starting rookie Jalen Hurts.
- Seahawks, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game while allowing 33 sacks and 119 quarterback pressures.
- Rams, LAR (vs. NE)
- Panthers, CAR (vs. DEN) - Defenses have averaged the second-most points when facing Drew Lock and the Broncos offense, so start Carolina.
- Chiefs, KC (at MIA)
- Buccaneers, TB (vs. MIN)
- Ravens, BAL (at CLE)
- Packers, GB (at DET)
- Titans, TEN (at JAC)
- Colts, IND (at LV)
- Cowboys, DAL (at CIN)
- Cardinals, ARI (at NYG)
- 49ers, SF (vs. WAS)
- Steelers, PIT (at BUF)
- Patriots, NE (at LAR)
- Football Team, WAS (at SF)
- Giants, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Bears, CHI (vs. HOU)
- Texans, HOU (at CHI)
- Bengals, CIN (vs. DAL)
- Browns, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Chargers, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Falcons, ATL (at LAC)
- Raiders, LV (vs. IND)