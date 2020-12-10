Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 14 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. DEN) Derrick Henry, TEN (at JAC) James Robinson, JAC (vs. TEN) Aaron Jones, GB (at DET) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at TB) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. ATL) Chris Carson, SEA (vs. NYJ) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. BAL) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. HOU) - The Texans have surrendered 16 total touchdowns and an average of 31.1 points a game to enemy running backs this season.

Alvin Kamara, NO (at PHI) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB) - Green Bay's defense has given up an average of nearly 29 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs in 2020.

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at CIN) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at LV) - The Raiders defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Melvin Gordon, DEN (at CAR) - Carolina's defense has struggled against running backs, allowing 12 touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points.

Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. KC)

Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. ARI) - The Cardinals defense just surrendered 35.5 fantasy points to Cam Akers and the collective Rams backfield one week ago. Kenyan Drake, ARI (at NYG) Nyheim Hines, IND (at LV) J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at CLE) Ronald Jones, TB (vs. MIN) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. BAL) Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. DAL) David Johnson, HOU (at CHI) - The Chicago defense has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing running backs at Soldier Field this season.

James Conner, PIT (at BUF) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at MIA) - Miami's talented defense has surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to visiting running backs this season.

J.D. McKissic, WAS (at SF) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NE) Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. WAS) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. NO) - Not a single running back has put up more than 15 fantasy points against the New Orleans defense since Week 4.

Devontae Booker, LV (vs. IND) Ty Johnson, NYJ (at SEA) Todd Gurley, ATL (at LAC) - Gurley's not at 100 percent due to his nagging knee problems, so his workload for this week's matchup has to be in question.

Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. PIT) Leonard Fournette, TEN (vs. MIN) Latavius Murray, NO (at PHI) Damien Harris, NE (at LAR) - The Rams have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs, so Harris is a fade on Thursday Night Football. Peyton Barber, WAS (at SF) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at NYG) James White, NE (at LAR) Jamaal Williams, GB (at DET) Tony Pollard, DAL (at CIN) Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. GB) Jalen Richard, LV (vs. IND) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. NE) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. PIT) Jeff Wilson , SF (vs. WAS) Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. NYJ) Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. ATL) Ito Smith, ATL (vs. LAC) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at BUF) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at CAR) Brian Hill, ATL (at LAC) Lynn Bowden, MIA ( vs. KC) Mike Davis, CAR (vs. DEN) Duke Johnson, HOU (at CHI) Le'Veon Bell, KC (at MIA) Mark Ingram, BAL (at CLE) Malcolm Brown , LAR (vs. NE) Gus Edwards, BAL (at CLE) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NO)