Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs
Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 14 Rankings (PPR)
RUNNING BACKS
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at JAC)
- James Robinson, JAC (vs. TEN)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at TB)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. BAL)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. HOU)
- The Texans have surrendered 16 total touchdowns and an average of 31.1 points a game to enemy running backs this season.
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at PHI)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB)
- Green Bay's defense has given up an average of nearly 29 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs in 2020.
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at CIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at LV)
- The Raiders defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (at CAR)
- Carolina's defense has struggled against running backs, allowing 12 touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points.
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. KC)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. ARI) - The Cardinals defense just surrendered 35.5 fantasy points to Cam Akers and the collective Rams backfield one week ago.
- Kenyan Drake, ARI (at NYG)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at LV)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at CLE)
- Ronald Jones, TB (vs. MIN)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. BAL)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. DAL)
- David Johnson, HOU (at CHI)
- The Chicago defense has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing running backs at Soldier Field this season.
- James Conner, PIT (at BUF)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at MIA)
- Miami's talented defense has surrendered the eighth-fewest fantasy points to visiting running backs this season.
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at SF)
- Cam Akers, LAR (vs. NE)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. WAS)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. NO)
- Not a single running back has put up more than 15 fantasy points against the New Orleans defense since Week 4.
- Devontae Booker, LV (vs. IND)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (at SEA)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (at LAC)
- Gurley's not at 100 percent due to his nagging knee problems, so his workload for this week's matchup has to be in question.
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Leonard Fournette, TEN (vs. MIN)
- Latavius Murray, NO (at PHI)
- Damien Harris, NE (at LAR) - The Rams have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs, so Harris is a fade on Thursday Night Football.
- Peyton Barber, WAS (at SF)
- Chase Edmonds, ARI (at NYG)
- James White, NE (at LAR)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (at DET)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at CIN)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. GB)
- Jalen Richard, LV (vs. IND)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. NE)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Jeff Wilson , SF (vs. WAS)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. ATL)
- Ito Smith, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at BUF)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at CAR)
- Brian Hill, ATL (at LAC)
- Lynn Bowden, MIA ( vs. KC)
- Mike Davis, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (at CHI)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (at MIA)
- Mark Ingram, BAL (at CLE)
- Malcolm Brown , LAR (vs. NE)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at CLE)
- Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NO)