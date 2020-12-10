SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 14 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

  1. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at LAC)
  2. Harrison Butker, KC (at MIA)
  3. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NYJ) - The Jets have allowed kickers to score at least nine fantasy points seven times, so Myers is in a good spot to produce.
  4. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at LV)
  5. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. MIN)
  6. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE)
  7. Joey Slye, CAR (vs. DEN) - Denver has allowed 30 field-goal conversions and a league-high 10.7 fantasy points per game to kickers in 2020.
  8. Wil Lutz, NO (at PHI)
  9. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at CIN) - The Bengals have surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to enemy kickers seven different times this season.
  10. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at JAC)
  11. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. IND)
  12. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. KC)
  13. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. PIT)
  14. Mason Crosby, GB (at DET)
  15. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. NE)
  16. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. ARI)
  17. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at CHI)
  18. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. WAS)
  19. Matt Prater, DET (vs. GB) - The Packers have allowed just 17 field goals and barely seven fantasy points per game to kickers this season.
  20. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at NYG)
  21. Brandon McManus, DEN (at CAR)
  22. Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. ATL) - Over their last five games, just one kicker has scored more than six fantasy points against the Falcons defense. 
  23. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at SF)
  24. Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. BAL)
It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 14 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 14 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

Grayson McCall
Play
Gambling

College Football Week 15 Betting Preview and Odds: No. 11 Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Can the Chanticleers avoid a letdown in the regular season finale and continue their 2020 Cinderella season? We've got the betting angles covered.

Jack Easterby
Play
NFL

Sources: Texans Held In-Person Offseason Workouts Despite NFL Policies

This spring, small groups of Texans players gathered for workouts at the home of the team's head strength and conditioning coach.

tannehill thumb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

deandre-hopkins-hail-mary
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

fantasy-football-hunter-henry-week-9
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

christian-mccaffrey-new-contract
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!