Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers
Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 14 Rankings (PPR)
KICKERS
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at LAC)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at MIA)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NYJ)
- The Jets have allowed kickers to score at least nine fantasy points seven times, so Myers is in a good spot to produce.
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at LV)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. MIN)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE)
- Joey Slye, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Denver has allowed 30 field-goal conversions and a league-high 10.7 fantasy points per game to kickers in 2020.
- Wil Lutz, NO (at PHI)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at CIN)
- The Bengals have surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to enemy kickers seven different times this season.
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at JAC)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. IND)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. KC)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. PIT)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at DET)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. NE)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. ARI)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at CHI)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. WAS)
- Matt Prater, DET (vs. GB)
- The Packers have allowed just 17 field goals and barely seven fantasy points per game to kickers this season.
- Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at NYG)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at CAR)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. ATL) - Over their last five games, just one kicker has scored more than six fantasy points against the Falcons defense.
- Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at SF)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. BAL)