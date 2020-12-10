Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason. Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 14 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Younghoe Koo, ATL (at LAC) Harrison Butker, KC (at MIA) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NYJ) - The Jets have allowed kickers to score at least nine fantasy points seven times, so Myers is in a good spot to produce.

Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at LV) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. MIN) Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE) Joey Slye, CAR (vs. DEN) - Denver has allowed 30 field-goal conversions and a league-high 10.7 fantasy points per game to kickers in 2020.

Wil Lutz, NO (at PHI) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at CIN) - The Bengals have surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to enemy kickers seven different times this season.

Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at JAC) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. IND) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. KC) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. PIT) Mason Crosby, GB (at DET) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. NE) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. ARI) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at CHI) Robbie Gould, SF (vs. WAS) Matt Prater, DET (vs. GB) - The Packers have allowed just 17 field goals and barely seven fantasy points per game to kickers this season.

Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at NYG) Brandon McManus, DEN (at CAR) Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. ATL) - Over their last five games, just one kicker has scored more than six fantasy points against the Falcons defense. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at SF) Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. BAL)