Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
MORE: Week 15 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub
Week 15 Rankings (PPR)
KICKERS
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at DEN) - Denver has been kind to opposing kickers, allowing 32 field goals and an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game.
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. JAC)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at HOU)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at NO)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. TB)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. LAC)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CAR) - Carolina has allowed nearly nine points per game to kickers, and eight have scored at least nine points against them.
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. SF) - The Niners have allowed at least eight points to kickers in five straight games, including three with double-digit points.
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NE)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. DET)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at ATL)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (at LV)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at WAS)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. KC) - The Chiefs have been very tough on kickers this season, allowing just three to score more than eight fantasy points.
- Mike Nugent, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (at NYG)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at DAL)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (at MIN)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at IND)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at GB) - The Packers defense has allowed a combined 17 fantasy points to opposing kickers over the last three weeks.
- Matt Prater, DET (at TEN) - The Titans have allowed just 16 field goals and barely over six fantasy points per game to kickers this season.
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. BUF)