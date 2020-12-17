Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason!

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Tyler Bass, BUF (at DEN) - Denver has been kind to opposing kickers, allowing 32 field goals and an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. JAC) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at HOU) Harrison Butker, KC (at NO) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. TB) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. LAC) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CAR) - Carolina has allowed nearly nine points per game to kickers, and eight have scored at least nine points against them. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. SF) - The Niners have allowed at least eight points to kickers in five straight games, including three with double-digit points. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. NYJ) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NE) Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. DET) Ryan Succop, TB (at ATL) Mike Badgley, LAC (at LV) Jason Myers, SEA (at WAS) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. KC) - The Chiefs have been very tough on kickers this season, allowing just three to score more than eight fantasy points. Mike Nugent, ARI (vs. PHI) Cody Parkey, CLE (at NYG) Robbie Gould, SF (at DAL) Cairo Santos, CHI (at MIN) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. CLE) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at IND) Joey Slye, CAR (at GB) - The Packers defense has allowed a combined 17 fantasy points to opposing kickers over the last three weeks. Matt Prater, DET (at TEN) - The Titans have allowed just 16 field goals and barely over six fantasy points per game to kickers this season. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. BUF)