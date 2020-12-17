SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 15 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at NO)
  2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. LAC) 
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. JAC)
  4. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at TEN)
  5. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CAR) - The Panthers defense has allowed six scores and an average of nearly 15 points per game to opposing tight ends.
  6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at ARI)
  7. Hunter Henry, LAC (at LV)
  8. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. CLE) - The Browns have struggled against tight ends, as the position has scored nine TDs and averaged more than 16 points a game. 
  9. Eric Ebron, PIT (at CIN) - The Bengals defense has surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to tight ends eight different times this season. 
  10. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at ATL) - The Falcons defense has allowed nine touchdown catches to tight ends, not to mention the fifth-most fantasy points. 
  11. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BUF)
  12. Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. TB)
  13. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SEA) - One tight end has scored more than 14.3 points against Seattle, and just three have hit double digits—start Thomas with caution.
  14. Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CHI)
  15. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. SF) - Just two tight ends have finished with more than 10.3 fantasy points against San Francisco's defense this season.
  16. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NYJ)
  17. Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. DET)
  18. Jordan Reed, SF (at DAL)
  19. Cole Kmet, CHI (at MIN)
  20. Jared Cook, NO (vs. KC) - Cook has seen just 14 combined targets in his last five games and has failed to put up more than 50 yards since Week 8.
  21. Zach Ertz, PHI (at ARI) - Ertz faces a Cardinals defense that’s surrendered just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
  22. Jordan Akins, HOU (at IND)
  23. Austin Hooper, CLE (at NYG)
  24. Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. NYJ)
  25. Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. PHI)
  26. Trey Burton, IND (at HOU)
  27. Jimmy Graham, CHI (at MIN)
  28. Tyler Eifert, JAC (at BAL)
  29. Adam Shaheen, MIA (vs. NE)
  30. Will Dissly, SEA (at WAS)
It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 14 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 14 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

progressive-field-sign
Play
MLB

What Should Be the New Name of Cleveland's Baseball Team?

No, we're not going with the Cleveland Baseball Team.

James Harden
Play
NBA

The James Harden Saga in Houston Could Get Ugly

A James Harden trade is inevitable at this point, though it’s how the Rockets approach it that matters.

Screenshot of CBS's Ian Eagle in the booth with Charles Davis
Play
Extra Mustard

Ian Eagle Claims to Have Never Eaten a Condiment

Burgers? Dry. Fries? Just salt. Salad? No way.

open-floor
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Sign up for the Open Floor Globe Slack

Sign up for the Open Floor Globe Slack to connect with hosts Ben Golliver and Michael Pina

brady thumb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

JK Dobbins
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

fantasy-football-curtis-samuel-week11
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!