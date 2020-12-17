Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 15 Rankings (PPR)
TIGHT ENDS
- Travis Kelce, KC (at NO)
- Darren Waller, LV (vs. LAC)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. JAC)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at TEN)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CAR) - The Panthers defense has allowed six scores and an average of nearly 15 points per game to opposing tight ends.
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at ARI)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (at LV)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. CLE) - The Browns have struggled against tight ends, as the position has scored nine TDs and averaged more than 16 points a game.
- Eric Ebron, PIT (at CIN) - The Bengals defense has surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to tight ends eight different times this season.
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at ATL) - The Falcons defense has allowed nine touchdown catches to tight ends, not to mention the fifth-most fantasy points.
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. TB)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SEA) - One tight end has scored more than 14.3 points against Seattle, and just three have hit double digits—start Thomas with caution.
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CHI)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. SF) - Just two tight ends have finished with more than 10.3 fantasy points against San Francisco's defense this season.
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. DET)
- Jordan Reed, SF (at DAL)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (at MIN)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. KC) - Cook has seen just 14 combined targets in his last five games and has failed to put up more than 50 yards since Week 8.
- Zach Ertz, PHI (at ARI) - Ertz faces a Cardinals defense that’s surrendered just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at IND)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at NYG)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Trey Burton, IND (at HOU)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at MIN)
- Tyler Eifert, JAC (at BAL)
- Adam Shaheen, MIA (vs. NE)
- Will Dissly, SEA (at WAS)