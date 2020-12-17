Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (at NO) Darren Waller, LV (vs. LAC) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. JAC) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at TEN) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CAR) - The Panthers defense has allowed six scores and an average of nearly 15 points per game to opposing tight ends. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at ARI) Hunter Henry, LAC (at LV) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. CLE) - The Browns have struggled against tight ends, as the position has scored nine TDs and averaged more than 16 points a game. Eric Ebron, PIT (at CIN) - The Bengals defense has surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to tight ends eight different times this season. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at ATL) - The Falcons defense has allowed nine touchdown catches to tight ends, not to mention the fifth-most fantasy points. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. BUF) Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. TB) Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. SEA) - One tight end has scored more than 14.3 points against Seattle, and just three have hit double digits—start Thomas with caution. Irv Smith Jr., MIN (vs. CHI) Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. SF) - Just two tight ends have finished with more than 10.3 fantasy points against San Francisco's defense this season. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NYJ) Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. DET) Jordan Reed, SF (at DAL) Cole Kmet, CHI (at MIN) Jared Cook, NO (vs. KC) - Cook has seen just 14 combined targets in his last five games and has failed to put up more than 50 yards since Week 8. Zach Ertz, PHI (at ARI) - Ertz faces a Cardinals defense that’s surrendered just three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Jordan Akins, HOU (at IND) Austin Hooper, CLE (at NYG) Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. NYJ) Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. PHI) Trey Burton, IND (at HOU) Jimmy Graham, CHI (at MIN) Tyler Eifert, JAC (at BAL) Adam Shaheen, MIA (vs. NE) Will Dissly, SEA (at WAS)