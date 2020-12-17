Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 15 Rankings (PPR)
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. CAR)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at NO)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. TB)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at DEN)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at LV)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. DET)
- D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at WAS)
- Michael Thomas, NO (vs. KC)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at MIN)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at DAL) - The Cowboys defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide.
- Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NYJ)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CIN) - The Bengals have allowed 13 TDs to receivers lined out wide, and Johnson beat them for nearly 24 points in Week 10.
- Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. SF)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. SEA) - The Seahawks have allowed the most fantasy points to receivers overall, and to those lined out wide as well.
- Corey Davis, TEN (vs. DET) - The Lions defense has struggled against receivers lined out wide, allowing 12 TDs and the fourth-most fantasy points.
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (at GB)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. HOU) - Since Week 12, Hilton is third in fantasy points among wideouts (22.9 PPG) while averaging over 16 yards per catch.
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (at GB)
- Mike Evans, TB (at ATL)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at ATL)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at CIN)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at WAS) - Lockett has failed to score more than 12.3 points in six of his last seven games, including three with eight or fewer points.
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at IND)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at TEN)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. JAC)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. JAC)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at DEN)
- Antonio Brown, TB (at ATL)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vat CIN)
- Russell Gage, ATL (vs. TB)
- Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. LAC)
- Keke Coutee, HOU (at IND)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. PIT) - Pittsburgh hasn’t been great against slot receivers, but their defense did hold Boyd to 41 yards back in Week 10.
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. NE)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. CLE)
- D.J. Chark, JAC (at BAL) - The Ravens defense has allowed just six touchdowns and 20.2 fantasy points per game to receivers out wide in 2020.
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. PIT)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. HOU)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Rashard Higgins, CLE (at NYG)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. SF) - The San Francisco defense surrendered just 4.5 catches per game to opposing slot receivers this season.
- K.J. Hamler, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Gabriel Davis, BUF (at DEN)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. KC)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. CAR)
- Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Keelan Cole, JAC (at BAL)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. CAR)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at LAR) - The Rams defense has allowed just seven touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. SF)
- Breshad Perriman, NYJ (at LAR)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. LAC)
- Willie Snead, BACL (vs. JAC)
- Kendrick Bourne, SF (at DAL)