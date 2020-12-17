Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (vs. CAR) Tyreek Hill, KC (at NO) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. PHI) Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. TB) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at DEN) Keenan Allen, LAC (at LV) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. DET) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at WAS) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. KC) Allen Robinson, CHI (at MIN) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at DAL) - The Cowboys defense has allowed 16 touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. NYJ) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NYJ) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CIN) - The Bengals have allowed 13 TDs to receivers lined out wide, and Johnson beat them for nearly 24 points in Week 10. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. SF) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. SEA) - The Seahawks have allowed the most fantasy points to receivers overall, and to those lined out wide as well. Corey Davis, TEN (vs. DET) - The Lions defense has struggled against receivers lined out wide, allowing 12 TDs and the fourth-most fantasy points. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI) Robby Anderson, CAR (at GB) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI) T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. HOU) - Since Week 12, Hilton is third in fantasy points among wideouts (22.9 PPG) while averaging over 16 yards per catch. Curtis Samuel, CAR (at GB) Mike Evans, TB (at ATL) Chris Godwin, TB (at ATL) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at CIN) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at WAS) - Lockett has failed to score more than 12.3 points in six of his last seven games, including three with eight or fewer points. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at IND) Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at TEN) Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. JAC) Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. JAC) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. BUF) Cole Beasley, BUF (at DEN) Antonio Brown, TB (at ATL) Chase Claypool, PIT (vat CIN) Russell Gage, ATL (vs. TB) Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. LAC) Keke Coutee, HOU (at IND) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. PIT) - Pittsburgh hasn’t been great against slot receivers, but their defense did hold Boyd to 41 yards back in Week 10. DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. NE) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. CLE) D.J. Chark, JAC (at BAL) - The Ravens defense has allowed just six touchdowns and 20.2 fantasy points per game to receivers out wide in 2020. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. PIT) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. HOU) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. BUF) Rashard Higgins, CLE (at NYG) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. SF) - The San Francisco defense surrendered just 4.5 catches per game to opposing slot receivers this season. K.J. Hamler, DEN (vs. BUF) Gabriel Davis, BUF (at DEN) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. CLE) Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. KC) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. CAR) Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. PHI) Keelan Cole, JAC (at BAL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. CAR) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at LAR) - The Rams defense has allowed just seven touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. SF) Breshad Perriman, NYJ (at LAR) Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. LAC) Willie Snead, BACL (vs. JAC) Kendrick Bourne, SF (at DAL)