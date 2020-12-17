SI.com
Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'EmQUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 15 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

  1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NO)
  2. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CAR)
  3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. JAC)
  4. Josh Allen, BUF (at DEN)
  5. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. PHI)
  6. Russell Wilson, SEA (at WAS)
  7. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. DET) - The Lions defense has allowed 29 total touchdowns and the seventh-most points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
  8. Justin Herbert, LAC (at LV) 
  9. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. KC) - The Chiefs defense has allowed 21-plus fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of their last five games.
  10. Tom Brady, TB (at ATL) - No defense in the league has given up more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Atlanta this season. 
  11. Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NYJ) - The Jets have allowed 28 touchdown passes and the second-most points to opposing quarterback this season. 
  12. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at IND)
  13. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CIN)
  14. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at ARI)
  15. Philip Rivers, IND (vs. HOU) - Houston's defense has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks nine different times this season.
  16. Derek Carr, LV (vs. LAC)
  17. Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at MIN)
  18. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NYG) - The Giants have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position, and just two have scored 20-plus points vs. them.
  19. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CHI) - Cousins has also failed to put up more than 17.6 fantasy points in each of his last four games against the Bears.
  20. Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at GB)
  21. Matthew Stafford, DET (at TEN)
  22. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. TB) - Ryan has more interceptions (6) than touchdown passes (4) in his last four games, which has created a low floor.
  23. Cam Newton, NE (at MIA) - Miami's defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 10.6 fantasy points since Week 11.
  24. Gardner Minshew, JAC (at BAL)
  25. Nick Mullens, SF (at DAL)
  26. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NE) - The Patriots have held the trio of Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, and Jared Goff to average 8.9 fantasy points since Week 12.
  27. Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. SF)
  28. Drew Lock, DEN (vs. BUF)
  29. Colt McCoy, NYG (vs. CLE)
  30. Alex Smith, WAS (vs. SEA)
  31. Sam Darnold, NYJ (at LAR)
  32. Brandon Allen, CIN (vs. PIT)
