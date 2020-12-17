Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
MORE: Week 15 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub
Week 15 Rankings (PPR)
QUARTERBACKS
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NO)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CAR)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. JAC)
- Josh Allen, BUF (at DEN)
- Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (at WAS)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. DET) - The Lions defense has allowed 29 total touchdowns and the seventh-most points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
- Justin Herbert, LAC (at LV)
- Taysom Hill, NO (vs. KC) - The Chiefs defense has allowed 21-plus fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of their last five games.
- Tom Brady, TB (at ATL) - No defense in the league has given up more fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Atlanta this season.
- Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NYJ) - The Jets have allowed 28 touchdown passes and the second-most points to opposing quarterback this season.
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (at IND)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at CIN)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (at ARI)
- Philip Rivers, IND (vs. HOU) - Houston's defense has allowed 19-plus fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks nine different times this season.
- Derek Carr, LV (vs. LAC)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at MIN)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NYG) - The Giants have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position, and just two have scored 20-plus points vs. them.
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. CHI) - Cousins has also failed to put up more than 17.6 fantasy points in each of his last four games against the Bears.
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at GB)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (at TEN)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. TB) - Ryan has more interceptions (6) than touchdown passes (4) in his last four games, which has created a low floor.
- Cam Newton, NE (at MIA) - Miami's defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing an average of just 10.6 fantasy points since Week 11.
- Gardner Minshew, JAC (at BAL)
- Nick Mullens, SF (at DAL)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NE) - The Patriots have held the trio of Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, and Jared Goff to average 8.9 fantasy points since Week 12.
- Andy Dalton, DAL (vs. SF)
- Drew Lock, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Colt McCoy, NYG (vs. CLE)
- Alex Smith, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (at LAR)
- Brandon Allen, CIN (vs. PIT)