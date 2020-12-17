SI.com
Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!

Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 15 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 15 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSES

  1. Rams, LAR (vs. NYJ) - New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game, and they’re tied for the eighth-most QB pressures allowed.
  2. Steelers, PIT (at CIN) - Over the last three games without Joe Burrow, the Bengals offense has averaged 10.3 points and 220 total yards per game.
  3. Ravens, BAL (vs. JAC)
  4. Dolphins, MIA (vs. NE)
  5. Bills, BUF (at DEN) - Denver has committed the most giveaways (29), so it’s no surprise it’s also allowed the third-most points to fantasy defenses.
  6. Seahawks, SEA (at WAS)
  7. Browns, CLE (at NYG)
  8. Colts, IND (at HOU)
  9. Titans, TEN (vs. DET)
  10. Patriots, NE (at MIA)
  11. 49ers, SF (at DAL)
  12. Buccaneers, TB (at ATL)
  13. Packers, GB (vs. CAR)
  14. Cardinals, ARI (vs. PHI)
  15. Vikings, MIN (vs. CHI)
  16. Chiefs, KC (at NO)
  17. Bears, CHI (at MIN)
  18. Cowboys, DAL (vs. SF)
  19. Football Team, WAS (vs. SEA)
  20. Giants, NYG (vs. CLE) - The Browns offense has averaged league highs on both points (41.5 PPG) and yards (475.5 YPG) in the last two weeks.
  21. Chargers, LAC (at LV)
  22. Raiders, LV (vs. LAC)
  23. Broncos, DEN (vs. BUF)
  24. Falcons, ATL (vs. TB)
