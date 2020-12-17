Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses
Welcome to the fantasy postseason! Let's set a winning lineup and send ourselves to the next round. With a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings & my start 'em, sit 'em series, you're golden!
Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES
MORE: Week 15 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub
Week 15 Rankings (PPR)
TEAM DEFENSES
- Rams, LAR (vs. NYJ) - New York has averaged the fewest points and yards per game, and they’re tied for the eighth-most QB pressures allowed.
- Steelers, PIT (at CIN) - Over the last three games without Joe Burrow, the Bengals offense has averaged 10.3 points and 220 total yards per game.
- Ravens, BAL (vs. JAC)
- Dolphins, MIA (vs. NE)
- Bills, BUF (at DEN) - Denver has committed the most giveaways (29), so it’s no surprise it’s also allowed the third-most points to fantasy defenses.
- Seahawks, SEA (at WAS)
- Browns, CLE (at NYG)
- Colts, IND (at HOU)
- Titans, TEN (vs. DET)
- Patriots, NE (at MIA)
- 49ers, SF (at DAL)
- Buccaneers, TB (at ATL)
- Packers, GB (vs. CAR)
- Cardinals, ARI (vs. PHI)
- Vikings, MIN (vs. CHI)
- Chiefs, KC (at NO)
- Bears, CHI (at MIN)
- Cowboys, DAL (vs. SF)
- Football Team, WAS (vs. SEA)
- Giants, NYG (vs. CLE) - The Browns offense has averaged league highs on both points (41.5 PPG) and yards (475.5 YPG) in the last two weeks.
- Chargers, LAC (at LV)
- Raiders, LV (vs. LAC)
- Broncos, DEN (vs. BUF)
- Falcons, ATL (vs. TB)